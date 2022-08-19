Texoma Local
Halloween at Lowe's is Set with an Exclusive Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween decorators can create their own Halloween Town with the exclusive Lowe's Master of Fright collection by Gemmy Industries, featuring amazing new Airblown® Inflatables, animated decor, and more.

Halloween decorators can create their own Halloween Town with the exclusive Lowe’s Master of Fright collection, featuring amazing new Airblown® Inflatables, animated decor, and more.(PRNewswire)
Front Yard
Halloween at Lowe's is Set with an Exclusive Nightmare Before Christmas Collection featuring new Airblown® Inflatables. 

Inspired by Tim Burton's Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas, new Airblown® Inflatables for 2022 include fan-favorite characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein, and the Clown with the Tear-Away Face.

Let a giant animated Jack Skellington Airblown® Inflatable take center stage on the front lawn! Standing 9-feet tall, Jack wears his iconic pinstripe suit and reaches forward for an eye-catching display. Accented with a jack-o'-lantern, this impressive Jack Skellington inflatable sets up in a flash for the easiest decorating ever.

Two iconic inflatable scenes are available in the collection, including Sally with Dr. Finkelstein and a full moon mountain scene with Jack and Sally.

To round out the collection of new inflatables, The Clown with the Tear-Away Face joins the cast of characters for Halloween 2022. Wearing a bright yellow suit, pops of color, and a propeller hat, the Clown stands 6-ft tall with a jack-o'-lantern at his feet.

Front Porch / Balcony

Decorate the porch or balcony with a Jack Skellington lamppost.  Complete with LightShow® Projection™ Fire & Ice™ technology, Jack's head serves as the light and glows with realistic, flickering flames in green, pink, indigo and orange. The lamppost includes a black base and pole, bat bow tie, and a 'Happy Haunting' sign. Standing 5-ft tall, this unique and decorative lamppost collapses for easy storage.

Entry Way / Living Room

Set a spooky mood with a Jack Skellington musical LED tree! With 50 purple lights and five Jack Skellington heads with different facial expressions, this whimsical 30-in tree looks spectacular on a table, mantel, or any indoor location. Flashing purple lights create a creepy glow effect as an instrumental version of "This Is Halloween" plays.

The Master of Fright collection by Gemmy ($12.98$169.00) is available now exclusively at select Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com beginning on 8/29.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

