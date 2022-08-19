Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2022
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB24.5 billion (US$3.7 billion), as compared with RMB29.6 billion in the prior year period.
- GMV[1] for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB40.6 billion, as compared with RMB48.1 billion in the prior year period.
- Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB5.0 billion (US$750.1 million), as compared with RMB6.0 billion in the prior year period.
- Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17.4% year over year to RMB1.3 billion (US$191.5 million) from RMB1.1 billion in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[2] for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 8.4% year over year to RMB1.6 billion (US$237.7 million) from RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period.
- The number of active customers[3] for the second quarter of 2022 was 41.7 million, as compared with 51.1 million in the prior year period.
- Total orders[4] for the second quarter of 2022 were 186.3 million, as compared with 221.5 million in the prior year period.
Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "Our second quarter results came in better than expected, driven by improving macro conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic effectively under control. Our business demonstrated strong execution and flexibility in helping our brand partners navigate through an uncertain environment with extensive support, while securing more supply of merchandise that appeal to the value of our customers. In addition, we have been refreshing our brand mix with new trendy and higher-end brands that cater to different customer groups. Our high-value customers continued to grow and showed resilient spending power. While macro uncertainties could linger ahead, we are steadfast in positioning ourselves for more opportunities in discount retail, adapting our business as needed to best serve our brand partners and customers."
Mr. David Cui, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "In the second quarter, we delivered solid profitability on top of decent topline performance that beat our prior guidance, thanks to our relentless efforts to drive operational efficiency. Our bottom-line and the overall margins achieved year-over-year increases as a result of effective cost savings and rational spending. In addition, we were committed to our share buyback plan and had repurchased US$177.1 million of our ADSs during the quarter. Looking ahead, we are confident to maintain healthy and sustainable profitability and create long-term value to our shareholders."
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB24.5 billion (US$3.7 billion), as compared with RMB29.6 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to soft consumer demand for discretionary categories amid a challenging macro environment with the COVID-19 resurgence in China.
GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB5.0 billion (US$750.1 million), as compared with RMB6.0 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 20.5% from 20.1% in the prior year period.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 18.7% year over year to RMB3.9 billion (US$588.0 million) from RMB4.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 16.1% from 16.4% in the prior year period.
- Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 13.7% year over year to RMB1.8 billion (US$265.2 million) from RMB2.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2022 was 7.2%, as compared with 6.9% in the prior year period.
- Marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 60.5% year over year to RMB555.6 million (US$82.9 million) from RMB1.4 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to more prudent marketing strategy. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 2.3% from 4.8% in the prior year period.
- Technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 11.3% year over year to RMB411.8 million (US$61.5 million) from RMB369.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 1.7% from 1.2% in the prior year period.
- General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1.2 billion (US$178.4 million), as compared with RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.9%, as compared with 3.4% in the prior year period.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB1.3 billion (US$189.4 million), as compared with RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 5.2% from 5.0% in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the second quarter of 2022, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB1.6 billion (US$231.6 million), as compared with RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 6.3% from 5.9% in the prior year period.
NET INCOME
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17.4% year over year to RMB1.3 billion (US$191.5 million) from RMB1.1 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 5.2% from 3.7% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the second quarter of 2022 increased to RMB1.97 (US$0.29) from RMB1.56 in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investment, (iii) investment loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, increased by 8.4% year over year to RMB1.6 billion (US$237.7 million) from RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 6.5% from 5.0% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the second quarter of 2022 increased to RMB2.45 (US$0.37) from RMB2.10 in the prior year period.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 649,671,995.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB17.3 billion (US$2.6 billion) and short term investments of RMB4.1 billion (US$615.4 million).
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB4.5 billion (US$666.7 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:
For the three months ended
June 30, 2021
RMB'000
June 30, 2022
RMB'000
June 30, 2022
US$'000
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,996,409
4,465,779
666,723
Reconciling items:
Net impact from Internet financing activities[11]
(21,535)
107,151
15,997
Capital expenditures
(637,190)
(1,311,564)
(195,811)
Free cash inflow
1,337,684
3,261,366
486,909
For the trailing twelve months ended
June 30, 2021
RMB'000
June 30, 2022
RMB'000
June 30, 2022
US$'000
Net cash generated from operating activities
9,987,575
8,456,749
1,262,559
Reconciling items:
Net impact from Internet financing activities[11]
(344,367)
232,857
34,765
Capital expenditures
(2,497,859)
(4,165,254)
(621,856)
Free cash inflow
7,145,349
4,524,352
675,468
Share Repurchase Program
On March 31, 2022, the Company announced a share repurchase program authorized by its board of directors under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares for a 24-month period. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased US$177.1 million of its ADSs under the program.
Environment, Social and Governance
On July 8, 2022, Vipshop was named Forbes China's 2022 Best Employer and 2022 Most Sustainable Employer. The awards recognized the Company's best practices in talent mangement and its commitment to sustainable development.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB21.2 billion and RMB22.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease rate of approximately 15% to 10%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on June 30, 2022, or at any other rate.
[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, offline stores, Shan Shan Outlets and city outlets during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Vipshop offline stores, Vipmaxx offline stores, Shan Shan Outlets and the city outlets in Hefei, Anhui province that is operated by the Company, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses.
[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investment, (iii) investment loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period.
[4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.
[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
[6] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.
[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.
[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights.
[11] Net impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.
About Vipshop Holdings Limited
Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to Vipshop's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investment, (iii) investment loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation, (ii) impairment loss of investment, (iii) investment loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investment, (iii) investment loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure,technology platform and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,2021
March 31,2022
June 30,2022
June 30,2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Product revenues
28,226,826
23,926,432
23,160,136
3,457,717
Other revenues (1)
1,380,876
1,318,086
1,375,118
205,300
Total net revenues
29,607,702
25,244,518
24,535,254
3,663,017
Cost of revenues
(23,650,875)
(20,236,053)
(19,510,909)
(2,912,902)
Gross profit
5,956,827
5,008,465
5,024,345
750,115
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses (2)
(2,057,504)
(1,694,943)
(1,776,011)
(265,151)
Marketing expenses
(1,407,584)
(759,275)
(555,570)
(82,944)
Technology and content expenses
(369,936)
(390,371)
(411,756)
(61,474)
General and administrative expenses
(1,011,849)
(1,054,714)
(1,195,167)
(178,434)
Total operating expenses
(4,846,873)
(3,899,303)
(3,938,504)
(588,003)
Other operating income
360,554
173,452
182,444
27,238
Income from operations
1,470,508
1,282,614
1,268,285
189,350
Investment loss and revaluation of investments
(74,173)
(34,458)
(7,344)
(1,096)
Impairment loss of investments
(161,734)
0
(50,000)
(7,465)
Interest expense
(1,614)
(4,735)
(6,494)
(970)
Interest income
160,114
199,694
189,982
28,364
Exchange gain(loss)
(50,684)
(12,182)
217,299
32,442
Income before income tax expense and share of income (loss) of equity method investees
1,342,417
1,430,933
1,611,728
240,625
Income tax expenses
(312,749)
(291,843)
(296,717)
(44,299)
Share of income (loss) of equity method investees
55,596
(43,006)
(27,885)
(4,163)
Net income
1,085,264
1,096,084
1,287,126
192,163
Net loss(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
7,218
(421)
(4,236)
(632)
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,092,482
1,095,663
1,282,890
191,531
Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
—Basic
137,142,451
135,256,731
129,149,941
129,149,941
—Diluted
140,259,115
136,053,727
129,934,399
129,934,399
Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic
7.97
8.10
9.93
1.48
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted
7.79
8.05
9.87
1.47
Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic
1.59
1.62
1.99
0.30
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted
1.56
1.61
1.97
0.29
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from the Shan Shan Outlets ,fees charged to
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.5 billion, RMB 1.2 billion and RMB 1.3 billion in the three month periods
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled
Three Months Ended
June 30,2021
March 31,2022
June 30,2022
June 30,2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating expenses as follows:
Fulfillment expenses
22,336
18,267
19,362
2,891
Marketing expenses
4,153
2,365
3,839
573
Technology and content expenses
67,238
55,207
68,930
10,291
General and administrative expenses
163,899
161,832
190,668
28,466
Total
257,626
237,671
282,799
42,221
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
December 31,2021
June 30,2022
June 30,2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
16,297,410
16,289,127
2,431,903
Restricted cash
873,859
1,058,136
157,976
Short term investments
5,381,618
4,121,790
615,367
Accounts receivable, net
459,128
324,108
48,388
Amounts due from related parties,net
637,825
1,014,094
151,400
Other receivables and prepayments,net
2,326,866
2,108,054
314,724
Loan receivables,net
131
84
13
Inventories
6,865,108
5,197,534
775,971
Total current assets
32,841,945
30,112,927
4,495,742
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
14,376,712
14,855,278
2,217,835
Deposits for property and equipment
382,121
260,780
38,933
Land use rights, net
6,612,165
7,127,268
1,064,073
Intangible assets, net
320,943
338,507
50,538
Investment in equity method investees
2,476,868
2,637,931
393,833
Other investments
2,482,911
2,358,148
352,062
Other long-term assets
296,366
70,888
10,583
Goodwill
589,165
589,165
87,960
Deferred tax assets, net
760,023
885,470
132,197
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,148,322
732,726
109,393
Total non-current assets
29,445,596
29,856,161
4,457,407
TOTAL ASSETS
62,287,541
59,969,088
8,953,149
LIABILTIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term loans
1,975,184
1,778,639
265,544
Accounts payable
13,144,935
12,293,624
1,835,390
Advance from customers
1,828,781
1,317,910
196,759
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
7,658,677
7,296,673
1,089,365
Amounts due to related parties
429,088
124,921
18,650
Deferred income
449,693
379,651
56,680
Operating lease liabilities
284,659
112,464
16,790
Total current liabilities
25,771,017
23,303,882
3,479,178
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liability
437,202
419,270
62,595
Deferred income-non current
1,026,155
1,395,111
208,285
Operating lease liabilities
952,813
686,965
102,561
Other long term liabilities
272,038
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
2,688,208
2,501,346
373,441
TOTAL LIABILITIES
28,459,225
25,805,228
3,852,619
EQUITY:
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642 shares
80
80
12
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358 shares
11
11
2
Treasury shares,at cost(2,742,990 and 12,036,668 Class A shares as of
-1,927,719
-4,358,656
-650,730
Additional paid-in capital
12,227,637
12,649,250
1,888,483
Retained earnings
22,421,488
24,800,041
3,702,549
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-88,599
-237,746
-35,495
Non-controlling interests
1,195,418
1,310,880
195,709
Total shareholders' equity
33,828,316
34,163,860
5,100,530
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
62,287,541
59,969,088
8,953,149
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended
June 30,2021
June 30,2022
June 30,2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Income from operations
1,470,508
1,268,285
189,350
Share-based compensation expenses
257,626
282,799
42,221
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
5,896
-
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
1,734,030
1,551,084
231,571
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,092,482
1,282,890
191,530
Share-based compensation expenses
257,626
282,799
42,221
Impairment loss of investments
161,734
50,000
7,465
Investment loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends
103,043
9,884
1,476
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(4)
(50,009)
(31,777)
(4,744)
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
5,896
-
0
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(101,261)
(1,387)
(207)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,469,511
1,592,409
237,741
(4) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment loss and revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments.
Shares used in calculating earnings per share:
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
—Basic
137,142,451
129,149,941
129,149,941
—Diluted
140,259,115
129,934,399
129,934,399
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic
10.72
12.33
1.84
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted
10.48
12.26
1.83
Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic
2.14
2.47
0.37
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted
2.10
2.45
0.37
