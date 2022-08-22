16 from Provost Umphrey Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Four attorneys receive elite 'Lawyer of the Year' honors from nationally respected guide

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen Provost Umphrey attorneys have been honored in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America, including four singled out as "Lawyer of the Year" in specific practice areas.

For the eighth year in a row, all equity partners received Best Lawyers in America honors. Equity Partner Matthew C. Matheny received Lawyer of the Year for his work representing plaintiffs in mass tort and class action litigation, with additional honors for his work in plaintiffs' personal injury and product liability litigation.

Equity Partners Bryan O. Blevins, Edward Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II and James E. Payne received recognition for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury and product liability disputes. Blevins, Fisher and Fisher also earned honors for their mass tort and class action litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

J. Keith Hyde was recognized as Lawyer of the Year for his work in plaintiffs' personal injury disputes, as well as separate honors for environmental law and environmental litigation, mass tort litigation, class actions, and product liability litigation.

D'Juana Parks earned the Lawyer of the Year distinction for her expertise in plaintiffs' product liability litigation. She received additional honors for mass tort and class action litigation and personal injury litigation. David P. Wilson earned Lawyer of the Year for admiralty and maritime law with additional Best Lawyers honors for aviation law and plaintiffs' personal injury litigation.

Additional Provost Umphrey Best Lawyers in America honorees include:

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch honored Provost Umphrey Attorney Fabiana Baum for a second year in a row for her plaintiffs work in personal injury litigation. This award recognizes attorneys that show promising careers.

One of the oldest peer-review guides in the nation, Best Lawyers in America is compiled from surveys provided by tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting process by the Best Lawyers research staff.

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

