Century Communities Announces 4 New Austin Metro Communities

New Homes Coming Soon to Austin, Round Rock, Elgin and Buda From Top 10 U.S. Builder

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce four new communities coming soon to the greater Austin area—spread out across exceptional locations from the city of Austin to Round Rock, Elgin and Buda. With the first homes anticipated to begin selling later this fall, now's the time for interested buyers to join interest lists for timely updates about grand openings and available homes.

Showcasing a versatile lineup of single-family floor plans, each community will offer smartly designed open-concept layouts, high-quality included features—like the builder's Century Home Connect™ smart home package—and quick access to a wide variety of outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and employment hubs.

"We're thrilled to be able to deliver over 750 new homes over the next six months to sought-after locations throughout the greater Austin area," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "With beautiful open-concept layouts and on-trend features at a variety of price points, these new communities will provide buyers with abundant choices to find their best fit."

COMING SOON:

Stallion Run | Buda, TX

Two sections anticipated to open in fall 2022

179 homes

Single-family homes from the $300s

16 single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, up to 2,413 sq. ft.

Future amenities include a pool and playground

Prime location near I-35, Highway 130 and Highway 45, with easy access to premier employment, retail and entertainment hubs

Old Lockhart Road and Mustang Mesa Drive

Buda, TX 78610

Join our interest list: 512.271.3831



Trinity Ranch | Elgin, TX

Anticipated to open in December 2022

151 homes

Single-family homes from the $300s

Future amenities include a pool and playground

Located south of Highway 290 off Upper Elgin River Road, with a short commute to downtown Austin , Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and more

Small-town rural setting with close proximity to big-city convenience

Highway 290 and Swenson Boulevard

Elgin, TX 78621

Join our interest list: 512.271.3831



Jennings Place | Austin, TX

Anticipated to open in January 2023

64 homes

Single-family homes from the $400s

Located between I-35 South and Highway 183, across from Onion Creek Metropolitan Park—offering over 500 acres with small ponds, trails and more

Also located close to McKinney Falls State Park, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and downtown Austin , with a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in every direction

Nuckolls Crossing and Vertex Boulevard

Austin, TX 78744

Join our interest list: 512.271.3831

Avery Centre | Round Rock, TX

Anticipated to open in January 2023

395 homes

Single-family homes from the $400s

Future amenities include a pool, parks and trails

Convenient location between I-35 and Highway 130, offering a short commute to downtown Austin and Georgetown

Also located close to Old Settler's Park, Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, Inner Space Cavern, plus a variety of shopping and dining–including Round Rock Premium Outlets

CR 112 (Avery Nelson Parkway) and FM 1460 (AW Grimes Boulevard)

Round Rock, TX 78665

Join our interest list: 512.271.3831

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater Austin area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

