Trusted by America's Quarterback: Blockchain.com Signs Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott as First Ever Brand Ambassador

Builds on historic first-ever crypto partnership with an NFL team

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blockchain.com, one of the world's most trusted and popular platforms to buy, sell, and trade crypto announced a multi-year partnership with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to serve as brand ambassador.

Building on the first-ever crypto partnership with an NFL team, Dak brings his personal brand firepower to introduce crypto to a broader audience.

As part of the deal, Dak will be featured across TV, radio, social media, and digital, as well as in select physical appearances. Dak will also appear in educational content designed to increase crypto awareness among football fans.

Today, Dak launched the first spot to his 2.2M Instagram and 1.4M Twitter followers. Called "Less Complicated," the spot acknowledges crypto's complexity and the importance of simplifying it for mass audiences. A key goal of the partnership is to demystify crypto for Cowboys fans and beyond.

Down the road, fans can expect tutorial videos on how to use the Blockchain.com Wallet, plus additional content to promote financial literacy. Dak's philanthropic efforts know no bounds and Blockchain.com is committed to working with him to help bring important causes to the forefront.

"As I've said before, the world needs change," said Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback. "Crypto offers a path to financial freedom and stands to transform our relationship with money. I'm honored to help generate awareness alongside Blockchain.com as they work towards building the future of finance."

"Blockchain.com is trusted by millions, by America's team, and now by the star quarterback of America's Team," said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO and Co-Founder. "Dak Prescott represents many values important to us – humility, integrity and a champion mindset. A long time believer in crypto's ability to bring financial freedom, Dak will help us bring awareness and education to NFL fans in Dallas and beyond."

Cowboys fans can see Dak and the whole Dallas Cowboys team at the inaugural Blue Carpet Kickoff Event sponsored by Blockchain.com. The made-for-TV event where Blockchain.com will present the first ever Playmaker Award will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, Aug. 25, the night before the team's final preseason game and aired on NFL Network on August 29, 2022.

With more than 80 million customers in over 200 countries, Blockchain.com makes crypto easy to use with a powerful Wallet, lightning-fast Exchange, data-rich Explorer, and a bespoke Institutional business. It has transacted more than $1.2 trillion on its platform to date.

