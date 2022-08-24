Aeropay Announces Digital Payments Integration With Dispense

Cannabis retailers in California, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and Massachusetts can now offer compliant, cashless payments through Dispense and Aeropay

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, and Dispense, a premier cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software, have announced an integrated partnership enabling compliant and fully integrated payments via Aeropay. The partnership includes an integration of Aeropay's digital and compliant payment solutions with Dispense's eCommerce software for dispensaries. Retailers using Dispense can now offer cashless payments at checkout, which has the potential to increase sales by 25% per transaction.

Dispense, one of the fastest-growing software companies in the cannabis space, serves dispensaries in California, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and Massachusetts – with plans to launch next in Oklahoma and Colorado. Dispense empowers dispensaries to sell online and scale business with customizable software built by dispensaries, for dispensaries. The easy-to-use software creates a customizable eCommerce menu for dispensaries that leverages SEO to increase web traffic automatically. Equipped with powerful and customer-centered technology, businesses can simplify operations, increase revenue, and build customer loyalty -- all while owning their data.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Aeropay, which will add compliant and fully integrated payments to Dispense's platform," said Dispense CEO Kyla Sirni. "So far, dispensaries implementing the Dispense management platform have seen the average shopping cart size increase at least 25%."

Dispensaries are unable to process traditional card payments while cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, and most major banks have stayed away from working with the cannabis industry. Businesses and customers are forced to make predominantly cash transactions, but sales trends show that 51% of customers prefer to make contactless, secure payments for goods and services.

Aeropay allows customers to pay with ACH online and in-stores by providing simple integration with eCommerce platforms, state-compliant and secure payments and modern API infrastructure, giving operators complete control of customer experience and branding. Bank-to-bank payment processing via Aeropay is fee-free for customers simplifying the payment experience for merchants and customers.

"Dispense is an innovative cannabis eCommerce platform working with retailers across the country, and this newest integration offers businesses simple dispensary management software and SEO tools that will substantially improve ROI," said Daniel Muller, CEO and Founder of Aeropay. "It's exciting to announce this partnership which will facilitate better cashless payment options for consumers and businesses. Aeropay is a proven integration partner providing digital solutions for the industry's premier eCommerce platforms."

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a financial technology company providing alternative payment processing solutions to state-legal cannabis businesses. With Aeropay, cannabis businesses can offer a compliant and cashless digital payment option to their customers. Aeropay has sought regulatory compliance in every state that it operates. For more information, visit www.aeropay.com or email hello@aeropay.com

About Dispense

Dispense is a B2B eCommerce software focused on providing cannabis dispensaries with technology and tools they need to sell products online, manage operations, build direct customer relationships, and scale their businesses with ease. Dispense was co-founded in 2020 by CEO Kyla Sirni and CTO Tim Officer who saw an opportunity to adapt their existing Tableist ticketing and reservations technology to help cannabis dispensaries safely schedule and manage customer order pickups. The initial proof of concept succeeded, and now Dispense is used by some of the largest and busiest dispensaries in the country. For more information, visit www.dispenseapp.com or email hello@dispenseapp.com.

