GOOD GOOD BRAND, THE FASTEST GROWING JAM BRAND IN THE U.S.A, LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE ALL-NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD

Free from Added Sugar and Palm Oil.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Peanut Butter products – PBCrunchy and PBCreamy are now available in the US. Coming soon to Canada, UK, Europe and through distribution.

Gardar Stefansson, CEO & Co-founder, at HQ- Reykjavik, Iceland (PRNewsfoto/Good Good ehf.) (PRNewswire)

A real peanut butter contains 90% or more peanuts. That's why most companies that call out keto friendly and low carb can't call themselves a real peanut butter. Our goal with this innovation was to deliver a modern-day peanut butter classic. Made for the true peanut butter lovers out there.

Containing healthy fats - 83% (17g/serving) of the fat comes from polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. We added dietary fibres made from halal chicory root, which also adds a hint of natural sweetness. Our peanut butter is 99% sugar free, and free from added sugar. Sourcing our peanuts from North America (U.S.A specifically) enables a lower carb count. By roasting the peanuts during processing, we boost the antioxidant effect of Coumaric Acid up to 22% (Craft et al., 2010).

A mouth-watering, rich and decadent nut butter that preserves all the things we love about peanut butter.

About GOOD GOOD™ Brand

We were born in Reykjavik, Iceland as a natural sweetener company in 2015. We set sail for foreign markets with our Jam line in 2017. Today we are present in 36 countries, available online, and in store at over 10,000+ locations. We are the fasted growing jam brand in the US. (1) (2), and scaling our product line in adjacent categories. Our focus since the beginning has been to transcend modern food culture - free from added sugar. Every GOOD GOOD product exists to inspire and empower. As a premium food brand, we innovate products that comprise high quality natural ingredients. Our goal is to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you. We promise healthful deliciousness, free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.

(1) Spins: Dollar sales growth vs. YA of top 30 brands, MULO YTD 7/10/2022

(2) Spins: Unit sales growth vs. YA of top 45 brands, MULO YTD 7/10/2022

