FEEDING AMERICA ANNOUNCES INITIAL GRANTS FOR FOOD SECURITY EQUITY IMPACT FUND

$9.9M Awarded to 25 Food Banks Partnering with Community-Based Organizations to Address Food Insecurity Disparities by Race and Ethnicity
CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America®, the nationwide network of 200 food banks, 21 statewide associations and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, today announced the initial grant awards as part of the Food Security Equity Impact Fund. Nearly $10 million was awarded to 25 food banks, partnering with 60 different community-based organizations, to address the root causes of hunger and food insecurity by developing and advocating for change and developing solutions to improve food insecurity and to create a more just food system.
"We know that communities of color experience food insecurity at disproportionate rates. As we work to improve food access for all, we need to invest in local organizations whose work helps to remove barriers that lead to long-term or multi-generational food insecurity," said Ami McReynolds, chief equity officer of Feeding America. "The grants announced today are a major step in our journey toward community-led change. The Food Security Equity Impact Fund has the potential to transform food security philanthropy, and this round of funding will be the first of many for Feeding America."
Feeding America established the Food Security Equity Impact Fund in March 2021 and seeded it with a $20 million donation from MacKenzie Scott. The fund was established to drive investments to communities of color which are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity while honoring Feeding America's commitment to advance equity. Data shows Black, Latino, Native American, and Pacific Islanders experience food insecurity at rates 2-3 times higher than that of white individuals, and food insecurity among Asian subgroups varies substantially leaving some subgroups at heightened risk. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic further deepened existing disparities and the structural barriers communities of color face.
The Food Security Equity Impact Fund is part of Feeding America's broader grantmaking strategy to intentionally support communities of color and rural communities known to be disproportionately impacted by food insecurity. Individual grants range between $100,000 to $500,000 and will support communities across 22 states and Puerto Rico. The grants are also geographically diverse, with urban, suburban and rural communities receiving awards. In addition, 90% of the community-based partners are led by people of color.
"The work proposed by food banks and their community partners for these grants is inspiring," McReynolds continued. "Grantees will focus on local food system infrastructure, community-based agriculture practices, job training, expanding access to federal nutrition program and much more. We are excited to play a small part and see communities build and grow their work. Our hope is that we learn from these community investments and together, in partnership with people facing hunger, work to dismantle the systems that drive inequity and truly end hunger in America."
- Alameda County Community Food Bank, Saba Grocers Initiative - Oakland, California
- Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, Para la Naturaleza, Trito Agro-Industrial Services, Inc. - Carolina, Puerto Rico
- Chattanooga Area Food Bank, The Bethlehem Center, City Farms Growers Coalition - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Native American Advancement Foundation - Tucson, Arizona
- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of El Paso, Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, El Paso Matters, The University of Texas at El Paso - El Paso, Texas
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Food Bank of Iowa, In Harmony Farm, Urban Dreams - Des Moines, Iowa
- Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc., Families Anchored In Total Harmony, Inc. - Merrillville, Indiana
- Food Bank of South Jersey, Koinonia Family Life, Inc., DBA Camden Dream Center Technology Training School - Pennsauken, New Jersey
- Forgotten Harvest, Detroit Black Community Food Security Network - Oak Park, Michigan
- Freestore Foodbank, System to Achieve Food Equity (SAFE) Network, South Avondale School of Cincinnati Public School System, Cozy Home Childcare and Learning Center, The Community Builders (The Pointes at Avondale), Isaiah 55, Inc., La Soupe, Inc., The New Bond Hill Market by Community Economic Advancement Initiatives, Inc., Your Store of the Queen City, Queen Mother's Market Cooperatives - Cincinnati, Ohio
- Good Shepherd Food Bank, Ummah Farm Food Hub, Presente! Maine - Auburn, Maine
- Greater Chicago Food Depository, Growing Home - Chicago, Illinois
- Hawaii Foodbank, Inc., Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 'Elepaio Social Services - Honolulu, Hawaii
- Houston Food Bank, Harvest for the Hungry, Inc., Plant It Forward, Small Places, Ivy Leaf Farms - Houston, Texas
- Lowcountry Food Bank, Gullah Farmers' Cooperative Association - Charleston, South Carolina
- Mississippi Food Network, Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice - Jackson, Mississippi
- Montana Food Bank Network, FAST Blackfeet - Missoula, Montana
- Oregon Food Bank, Mudbone Grown/Feed'em Freedom Foundation, Black Oregon Land Trust - Portland, Oregon
- Philabundance, North Philly Peace Park of CultureTrust - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- San Francisco and Marin Food Banks, En2Action, Community Action Marin, North Marin Community Services, West Marin Community Services, Canal Alliance, YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley, Multicultural Center of Marin - San Francisco, California
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, The Federation of Southern Cooperatives Land Assistance Fund, Chenier Farms - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Faith Temple Complex, Inc. - Sikeston, Missouri
- The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts, Holyoke Health Center, City of Holyoke Office of Planning and Development, Springfield Food Policy Council, Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, Holyoke Food Equity Collective, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, Nuestras Raices, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce - Hatfield, Massachusetts
- Vermont Foodbank, SUSU CommUNITY Farm - Barre, Vermont
For more information about Feeding America and the Food Security Equity Impact Fund, please visit feedingamerica.org/equityimpact.
