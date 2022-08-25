First Horizon Recognized by Forbes as one of The Best Employers for Women 2022

First Horizon Recognized by Forbes as one of The Best Employers for Women 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of The Best Employers for Women 2022. Read the full announcement on Forbes.com.

Forbes Best Employers for Women (PRNewswire)

The Best Employers for Women 2022 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations. The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding the likelihood of recommendation, atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their own employer.

Women were asked to rate their own employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.

Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively in regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.

Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions.

"I am proud to work for a company that consistently ranks as one of the best in the nation for women in the workforce," said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "This recognition validates our efforts to elevate equity in every aspect of our organization. We remain intently focused on creating opportunities for women to develop and advance and providing an inclusive and collaborative environment in which women can excel."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation