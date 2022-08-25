Gaotu Techedu to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 8, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results ended June 30, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 8, 2022 (8:00 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-317-6061

United States: +1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 800-963-976

Mainland China: 400-120-6115

Passcode: 9006495

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 15, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +1-412-317-0088

United States: +1-877-344-7529

Passcode: 7374750

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers professional education for college students and adults, vocational education, STEAM education and digital educational products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Vivian Wang

Phone: +852 2232 3978

E-mail: gotu@christensenir.com

In the US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

