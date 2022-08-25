GENESIS REVEALS ELECTRIFIED G80 U.S. PRICING, EXPANDS EV SALES TO FOUR MORE STATES

- 2023 Electrified Genesis G80 available in one configuration, starts at MSRP of $79,825
- Continues Genesis' path towards a fully electrified lineup by 2030, with availability of GV60 and Electrified G80 at select retailers in eight states starting in September, adding Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington
- Genesis offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at Electrify America locations
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced U.S. pricing for its first electric executive sedan, the 2023 Electrified G80. Starting from an MSRP of $79,825, Electrified G80 continues Genesis' commitment towards a more sustainable future with the brand achieving a fully electrified lineup by 2030. Importantly, the brand announced the expansion of electric vehicle sales at select retailers located in four more states: Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington beginning in September. Customers should contact their local retailer for details regarding availability.
"The Electrified G80 represents another important milestone as we continue on our journey to full electrification," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to offer our growing lineup of electric models to an expanded audience of consumers beginning next month as we commence EV sales at select retailers in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington."
Available in a single fully appointed configuration, the 2023 Electrified G80 delivers a bold new take on G80 design, paired to a refined driving experience. The exterior strikes a perfect balance of athleticism and elegance. The signature crest grille has evolved with a unique G-Matrix pattern incorporating an integrated charging port. Additional new features of the Electrified G80 include exclusive 19" wheels and a unique rear bumper execution. The interior continues a more sustainable eco-friendly leather and fabric along with available forged wood trim throughout the cabin
Electrified G80 brings a new exterior color option to the Genesis palette in Matira Blue and a new interior color with Dark Lagoon Green/Glacier White.
Safety is a top priority at Genesis, and the Electrified G80 comes equipped with the brand's Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver assistance features as standard equipment.
In conjunction with the arrival of GV60 in the U.S. market, and now the Electrified G80, Genesis Motor America in collaboration with Electrify America offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 and Electrified G80 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.
The 87.2kWh battery found in Electrified G80 is capable of Rapid Charging from 10-80% in 22 minutes when utilizing 350kW (800V) DC fast charging. Charging rate and time estimate varies based on several factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings and outside temperature.
The Electrified G80 and GV60, the brand's electric SUV, are now available at select U.S. retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Beginning in September, both EV models will also be available at select retailers across four more states: Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.
2023 Genesis G80 Packaging Summary
Electrified G80 AWD
MSRP: $79,825 (excluding $1,095 freight)
STANDARD FEATURES
*$575 surcharge applied for metallic and pearl exterior paint selections
*1,500 surcharge applied for matte paint selections
