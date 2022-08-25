SIFCO ASC redesigns and rebrands heated flow systems: the TechnoFlow

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFCO ASC, a Quaker Houghton company, has continued its commitment to improving the selective plating process by revolutionizing its heated flow system. The newly redesigned TechnoFlow gives operators and technicians data logging capabilities as well as improved safety features.

The TechnoFlow units are designed to work with SIFCO Process® solutions that are best plated at an elevated temperature. The TechnoFlow 600 can hold over seven liters of solution, while the 1200 unit has a solution capacity of up to 12 liters. Both sizes contain no fuses and have internal circuit breakers as well as 24-volt finger-safe switches meeting UL and CE requirements.

One major improvement is the pump adapter plate which provides better access to the frame mounting screws, making removing the large 14 GPM pump easier. Improvements have also been made to the pump connector plugs. The new twist lock system guarantees a safe power connection, yet easy removal when needed. The TechnoPlate is also now equipped with CPVC plumbing lines - providing both sizes a bypass filter and allowing technicians to change the filter mid-operation for large applications.

SIFCO ASC's Engineering Manager, Derek Kilgore, said: "As well as making the overall electroplating process more efficient and user friendly in the redesign, we improved the safety features for operators. The system is now equipped with a PID temperature controller with auto-tuning functions, resulting in less overshoot of the set temperature and has the ability to log temperatures throughout the operation for post plating review."

The TechnoFlow has recently been incorporated into SIFCO ASC's new all-in-one plating system featuring dripless technology called the Advanced Solution Control System (ASCS).

As the world leader in selective plating technology, SIFCO ASC has been providing practical, cost-effective brush plating solutions for both OEM components and parts requiring refurbishment in the aerospace, oil and gas, general industry, and power generation sectors for over 50 years.

About SIFCO ASC

SIFCO Applied Surface Concepts provide practical, cost-effective selective brush plating solutions to improve part performance and reduce manufacturing costs through corrosion protection, increased wear resistance, increased hardness, improved conductivity, anti-galling, or slip.

SIFCO ASC surface enhancement technologies and brush plating services have been utilized for over 50 years on both OEM components and parts requiring refurbishment in the aerospace, oil and gas, general industry, and power generation sectors. www.sifcoasc.com

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers, and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit www.quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

