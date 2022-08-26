NCCI Releases Comprehensive Resource for Workers Compensation Legislative and Regulatory Activity

New interactive dashboards now available

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislators around the country continued to debate COVID-19 workers compensation-related topics during the first half of the year, according to the 2022 Regulatory and Legislative Trends Report from the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI). Several states addressed whether to extend or sunset COVID-19 workers compensation presumptions or enact new presumptions, while some states considered proposals focused on COVID-19 vaccinations and workers comp.

So far in 2022, NCCI has tracked over 800 state and federal bills. While COVID-19 legislation remains top of mind, legislative activity on other workers compensation topics included workplace-related mental injuries, marijuana legalization and reimbursement, single-payer health insurance, and classifying gig and other workers as employees or independent contractors.

NCCI also monitored more than 200 workers compensation-related regulations. As in prior years, medical cost containment was the top theme of the regulations adopted, including medical fee schedules and treatment guidelines, while several of the other adopted regulations addressed claims reporting requirements, surcharges, and assessments.

"For nearly 100 years NCCI has been the trusted source for workers compensation information," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "We produce comprehensive reports like these to help stakeholders navigate through complex issues that shape the regulatory and legislative landscape."

NCCI has unveiled two new dashboards for this year's trend report:

2022 Enacted Legislation—Interactive Dashboard provides users with interactive navigation for a countrywide or state view of workers compensation-related legislation enacted in 2022.

2021-2022 Loss Cost/Rate Filing—Interactive Dashboard allows you to navigate filed and approved Loss Cost/Rate information based on the 2021-2022 filing season and interact with workers compensation information in new and insightful ways.

"We're extremely pleased to introduce a refreshed format and new interactive dashboards to enhance how our stakeholders visualize information," said Laura Kersey, author of the report and NCCI Division Executive—Regulatory & Legislative Analysis.

Check out the complete 2022 Regulatory and Legislative Trends Report and NCCI's full suite of offerings including the Legislative Activity Online Resource, Court Case Insights tracker, and more available on ncci.com.

