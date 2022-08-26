Texas Man Sues Bella for Multicooker Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Sensio, Inc., on behalf of Justin Douglas, a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas alleging that a malfunctioning Bella multicooker burned Mr. Douglas in September 2020.

According to the complaint, the pressure cooker explosion was the result of the Bella lid opening while still under pressure, despite Mr. Douglas practicing "normal, directed use" of the pressure cooker. The Complaint notes that Bella claims its multicooker has a "safety locking lid that unlocks only once pressure is released." A video on the Johnson//Becker website demonstrates how easily, and dangerously, this claim is proven to be untrue. The Bella multicooker was "defectively and negligently designed and manufactured" by Bella's parent company, Sensio, Inc., the Complaint alleges, and Sensio "put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers."

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

