Benzinga Earnings Data Product Sports 99.975% Accuracy Rate

DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private media companies in the US, substantially increased the accuracy of its globally available Earnings Data Product .

Benzinga launched its Earnings Data Product in the second quarter of 2015. For that particular quarter, customers reported 329 errors. In 2017, after eight major brokerages signed on for Benzinga's Earnings Data Product, 58 errors were recorded.

Finally, in the second quarter of 2022, 31 platforms displayed Earnings Data Product and only one error was recorded of 4,000 earnings reports covered. That is a 99.975% accuracy rate.

"This is absolutely unprecedented for us," said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's Vice President of Licensing. "This is the result of Benzinga's relentless pursuit to create raving fans."

"We're now the most accurate Earnings API provider in the world, this quarter."

