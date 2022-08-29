ChenMed Model Transforms Healthcare and Provides Much Needed Support for Seniors

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of their mission to revolutionize America's broken healthcare system, ChenMed's CEO Dr. Chris Chen and CMO Dr. Gordon Chen have released their first book, The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and the Future of Healthcare [Forefront Books, August 16, 2022], shining a light on how the healthcare system works for itself, not for its suffering patients.

In The Calling, Chris and Gordon Chen share how the family succeeded beyond their wildest expectations through a combination of determination, data, family, and faith. They turned what could have been a tragedy into an opportunity that will revolutionize healthcare delivery for years to come. The Calling will give you hope. Released on August 16, 2022, The Calling is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. (PRNewswire)

Now we’re leading the charge in a healthcare revolution.

The Calling tells the story of how the Chens created ChenMed, a physician-led, mission-driven company that puts patients from forgotten and underserved communities first. The company recently opened its 100th center.

"Our family knows what it means to struggle, to be poor, to know the battles people wage for quality care within the healthcare system. Now we're leading the charge in a healthcare revolution. Our system delivers improved health for less money and rectifies inequities at the same time. Through our book, we hope to continue to inspire change and transform communities left behind by America's current transaction-driven healthcare system." – Chris and Gordon Chen

Chris and Gordon Chen will initially provide a complimentary copy of The Calling to Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) in New York, Texas, and Florida as they look to recruit doctors to help the organization grow to more needy communities. Eventually, their goal is to get the book in the hands of every PCP across the US.

About ChenMed:

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates 100 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, CurityTM, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

ChenMed's unique physician-led primary care model, proprietary technological capabilities, and impressive results have earned the company recognition by the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.K. National Health System. ChenMed has also been featured in publications such as Modern Healthcare, Health Affairs, Forbes, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The New England Journal of Medicine, The Guardian, and Medical Economics, which named ChenMed, "Best Primary Care System in the U.S."

