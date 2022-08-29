Easy Assembly, UPS Shippable and Ergonomic Design Are Core to BEDGEAR's® New Flex L™ Adjustable Base

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today announces it has enhanced its branded Flex™ Adjustable Base Collection that was introduced in January by adding the lightweight, UPS-shippable Flex L™ model that can be easily assembled in minutes. With its minimalistic, ergonomic design, the Flex L provides an option for consumers who require the essential up and down motion and programmable memory positions.

"The consumer preference for adjustable beds has rapidly increased due to the flexible work-from-home culture, but not everyone has an efficient 'office bed,' " said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "The Flex L Adjustable Base provides all the necessary mattress adjustments to allow consumers to comfortably use their laptops and tablets, read and respond to emails, write documents, complete spreadsheets, create graphics, edit videos and conduct video conference calls. Equally important, the Flex L can be easily and quickly assembled without tools by an individual in just minutes, and because it is extremely lightweight, it can be delivered via UPS."

Available in a black foldable design for easy storage, the Flex L features two independent motors for head and foot adjustments, helping the consumer find the most comfortable positions while maintaining proper posture and relieving pressure off different body parts. The wireless remote control is reprogrammable and has two preset positions. An Anti-Snore preset reduces snoring by slightly elevating the upper body to allow for deeper breathing. The Zero Gravity preset produces a weightless feel, relieving pressure off the body to ease neck and back pain.

Starting at $799, the Flex L™ includes a 10-year limited warranty and is available in Twin XL, Queen, King and Cal King.

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

