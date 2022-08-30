BIMsmith and Bavis Fabacraft Partner to Provide BIM Tools for Building Professionals

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bavis Fabacraft, a leading manufacturer of drive-thru and walk-up equipment products for the building industry, and BIMsmith, the leading building product research platform for building professionals, have partnered to provide a new suite of Building Information Modeling (BIM) resources to the architecture and design community.

The partnership involves the creation of digital product models for Bavis Fabacraft. The new digital assets are custom-built to operate within Autodesk Revit, the leading BIM software platform. Representing key physical and performance data, the new models are pivotal to equipping architects, engineers, and other professionals to design with products by Bavis Fabacraft in their BIM projects.

As a result of the partnership, the Bavis Fabacraft BIM Library is also now available to architects and designers worldwide on BIMsmith Market, the leading platform for building professionals to perform product research and download Revit families.

"Through enhanced security and reliability, our products allow our customers to extract more value from their drive-thru," said Larry Sumpter, CEO at Bavis Fabacraft. "Our BIM resources on BIMsmith will further equip architects and contractors to identify and evaluate the solutions they need."

"Bavis Fabacraft provides building professionals with innovative solutions that improve the safety of workers and staff," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "We are thrilled to add Bavis Fabacraft to the BIMsmith platform and allow architects to creatively incorporate Bavis Fabacraft's products into their projects."

View the Bavis Fabacraft BIM Library at www.bimsmith.com/bavis-fabacraft.

About Bavis Fabacraft

Bavis Fabacraft has been the gold standard for manufacturing drive-thru equipment since 1957. From transaction drawers and windows to pneumatic and conveyor systems, Bavis solutions create a more secure transaction experience, enabling safe customer access with market-best reliability. To learn more, visit: bavis.com.

About BIMsmith



BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com or call (224) 505-4BIM to add your products to the BIMsmith lineup.

