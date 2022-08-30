BRV China's Inaugural Demo Day Links More Than 70 Portfolio Companies In Pursuit of 'Next Big Thing' With Institutional Investors

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China), a leading early-stage technology-focused venture capital firm, hosted the first online Demo Day bringing together more than 70 innovative start-ups in search for the 'Next Big Thing' in deep technology, enterprise services, consumer technology and healthcare with more than 2000 top-tier institutional investors in virtual attendance.

"After committing capital, we cherish the opportunity to help portfolio companies showcase emerging trends across industries and expand their network," said Jui Tan, Managing Partner of BRV China. "We believe the Demo Day will serve as a unique platform for peer investors to access new investment opportunities as well as exchange ideas."

With a theme of 'Pioneering Innovations', the Demo Day involved start-ups that have developed cutting-edge technology. At the virtual event, start-ups gave presentations about their latest projects to virtual attendees hailing from renowned investment houses. The virtual conference led to new connections that will support near-term fundraising plans.

"BRV China has been a trusted partner of start-ups and entrepreneurs across economic cycles," said Tan. "As a firm believer in deep technology, we continue to witness innovation across emerging sectors in China and were often the first to commit capital to companies developing new energy vehicle components, exploring emerging technology or offering big-data driven enterprise services."

In particular, China's efforts to achieve the dual carbon goals of carbon peak and carbon neutrality give rise to growing awareness of the need to counteract climate change. There is now an unprecedented focus on measures that can help advance the environment, social and governance (ESG) credentials of institutions which has led to heightened demand for new technologies leading to the 'Next Big Thing' or an inflection point in the growth trajectory of technology in China. For example, Gaussian Robotics, an investee of BRV China that provides autonomous cleaning robots with full-scenario applications, and Yi Auto, a national chain of new car supermarkets providing one-stop car purchase services for consumers across the country, demonstrated how they are poised to capture emerging opportunities arising in the new era.

With a heritage in Silicon Valley before its foray into China in 2005, BRV China brings the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship from the United States to the Asia Pacific region and has a clear view of emerging trends across the market. Currently, BRV China manages more than US$2 billion across multiple USD and RMB funds and has distributed more than US$1 billion to investors over the years.

BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China) is a leading early-stage venture firm in China with offices in Beijing and Shanghai. Having its heritage in Silicon Valley since 1998 and entered China in 2005, BRV China has managed over $2 billion through multiple USD and RMB funds, with over $1 billion cash distributions. BRV China focuses on investing in entrepreneurs who create a sustainable impact through technological innovations across enterprise services, transportation and smart machine, digital healthcare, and consumer technology sectors in China. The firm has invested in more than 150 portfolio companies, including Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), QingCloud (688316.SH), WaterDrop (NYSE: WDH), Energy Monster (NASDAQ: EM), Mogujie/Meilishuo (NYSE: MOGU), Qudian (NYSE: QD), Ganji/58.com, PPTV, Guazi, Meishubao, Nanyan, Shanzhen, Gaussian Robotics, Yi Auto, Pinecone, etc. The firm has been recognized as the "No.1 Early-Stage Investment Firm" in China by Zero2IPO and ChinaVenture, and "Consistent Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager" by Preqin. For further information, please visit https://www.brv.com.cn/en/.

