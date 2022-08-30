iBASEt Transitions to 'Cloud First' Development Cycle with Launch of Solumina iSeries i070

New solution features industry leading cyber security, including rigorous OWASP testing

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced availability of the latest version of Solumina iSeries version i070, a critical update marking the company's successful transition to a cloud-first development cycle. This is an important milestone in the company's journey to deliver faster implementation and time to value.

The latest version of iSeries also features a host of industry leading security features, including rigorous security testing based on OWASP Top 10 web application security risks to enable manufacturers to identify and patch vulnerabilities quickly.

"These new enhancements and upgrades reflect iBASEt's ongoing commitment to help customers modernize legacy MES infrastructure, making it quicker and easier to realize value, savings and quality improvements in manufacturing operations," said Sung Kim, CTO, iBASEt. "Solumina iSeries continues to be a strong foundation for manufacturers looking to grow their digital operations, and we remain focused on providing the very best solutions to meet that demand."

Updates to iSeries i070 also feature a powerful and interactive UI, taking advantage of the latest technology to streamline manufacturing operations along the entire value chain and improve the user experience. This includes a reimagined Supplier Quality Inspection interface and corrective actions functionality, as well as the ability to create standalone inspection orders.

The new update allows users to move serialized units from one operation to another while restricting user work sign-on based on skill, and also features expanded business integration services (BIS) support by enhancing Item Disposition Service and Message and adding support for delivery schedules.

Solumina iSeries offers manufacturers and suppliers an affordable option to accelerate the adoption of new digital technologies that can quickly drive business value when deployed as a cloud-hosted, managed SaaS solution.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

