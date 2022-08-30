Subway's Inaugural $15 Footlong Pass Monthlong Subscription Sells Out in Six Hours

10,000 lucky passholders will enjoy 50% off footlongs in September

MILFORD, Conn. , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Subway launched the Footlong Pass, the first-ever sandwich monthlong subscription. Subway fans across the country ate up all 10,000 passes available for sale in six hours.

Created exclusively for its MyWay Rewards program members, Footlong Passholders can buy Subway's iconic menu item – the footlong – for 50% off on the Subway App or Subway.com, once per day, throughout the month of September for a one-time fee of $15.

Subway Footlong Passes went on sale on Wednesday, August 24. While the initial release was limited to 10,000, Subway fans and MyWay Rewards members are encouraged to stay tuned for more opportunities to participate in the industry's first monthlong sandwich subscription.

"Subway has some of the most passionate and dedicated fans, who have been with us every step of the way on our journey to becoming a better Subway. We created the Footlong Pass to thank them for their loyalty as summer winds down and the pace of life picks back up," said Barb Millette, Senior Director, Loyalty and Gift Cards for Subway. "We look forward to unveiling even more exciting surprises and exclusive perks for our MyWay Rewards members very soon."

Subway's MyWay® Rewards Program launched in 2018 and is available in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to earning tokens that can be redeemed for cash rewards on future orders, members also receive exclusive discounts and bonus offers.

To learn more about Subway's MyWay® Rewards program or sign up as a new member and earn triple tokens during your first week of membership, visit Subway.com.

