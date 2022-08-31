Florida Animal Friend gifts $700k to 36 animal organizations across the state

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend announces the organization's 2022 grant recipients, donating $702,500 to fund spay and neuter programs in Florida. The annual grants fund up to $25,000 for municipal and nonprofit organizations in Florida that provide free or low-cost spay and neuter services for cats and dogs. Florida Animal Friend, well known for its adorable Florida dog and cat license plate, is a nonprofit organization devoted to ending pet overpopulation. This year's grants total, funded through license plate sales, is the largest amount donated to worthy organizations in the organization's 17-year history.

Florida Animal Friend is delighted to award funding to 36 organizations. Please visit our website for the full list of spay/neuter organizations and clinics .

The first quarter of each year, municipal and nonprofit agencies are encouraged to submit funding proposals for spay/neuter projects in Florida. The grant program is a highly competitive process where organizations are scored for strengths, including targeting of important animal populations, ability to increase surgery numbers above the existing baseline, cost to benefit ratio, track record of the applicant and sustainability.

There are about 6-8 million homeless cats and dogs in the United States and more than 1 million of these animals are euthanized each year. The best way to help decrease these numbers is to increase access to free and low-cost spay and neuter programs. The grant program is funded through the sale of a specialty license plate, available through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

About Florida Animal Friend

Incorporated in 2005, Florida Animal Friend's mission is to help save the lives of countless cats and dogs by supporting organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services across Florida. The organization strives to reduce pet overpopulation by increasing awareness of programs available to pet owners and homeless pets. Grants are awarded annually and are funded through the sale of the specialty Florida Animal Friend license plates. For more on the organization or how to purchase a plate, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org .

