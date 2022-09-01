The Brown Buffalo partners with Huckberry for an Ultra-limited Edition collection.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult-favorite bag brand The Brown Buffalo, founded by renowned designer Douglas Davidson, has announced their first-ever collaboration. They will be joining forces with the popular men's gear brand and retailer Huckberry to produce a limited edition collection.

For those that don't know, The Brown Buffalo was originally founded as a design and consulting firm in 2005 by Douglas Davidson. Although they now produce their own line of beloved products, they still do much consulting and design work for a variety of brands, including major companies such as Nike, Adidas, Head Porter, Burton, Bellroy, HydroFlask, and The North Face, among others. The Brown Buffalo's designs are focused on timelessness, functionality and high-quality, rather than seasonal trends.

The Brown Buffalo is also responsible for the creative community Canvasworker , which teaches creative classes in beginner and intermediate bag making to encourage and educate a new generation of designers. The classes are taught by Davidson and fellow designer Marc Schatalow. Canvasworker is also the new name and identity for Doug Davidson's design studio.

Huckberry is a combination men's gear store and online adventure magazine, founded by Andy Forch and Rich Grenier. The pair opened the brand in 2011 after they realized there was a gap in the market for what they described as , "25-year-old guys who lived in the city but lived for the outdoors." They offer a curated selection of outdoor and everyday gear targeted toward male audiences and presented side-by-side with informative and inspirational content in a variety of categories for the modern man, including adventure, gear, wellness, and even food and drink.

The collaboration between The Brown Buffalo and Huckberry will feature a 3-piece collection including some of The Brown Buffalo's most popular products. Among these will be a limited Huckberry edition of The Brown Buffalo's flagship backpack, the "Concealpack." All three pieces in this collection will be constructed with the water-resistant DWR-Coated X50 Dimension-Polyant® fabric beloved by fans of the brand and will feature the MULTICAM® Tropic design typically used for U.S. Military Special Forces gear.

Like all of The Brown Buffalo's hand-crafted products, this limited edition collection was produced in the US, at their Costa Mesa, CA manufacturing facility, and will be subjected to the same rigorous testing and design standards that make the brand beloved by Veterans, Active Duty Operators, Athletes, Photographers, and Every-Day Carry Professionals. The Brown Buffalo's products are designed for versatility and durability, as well as timeless aesthetic appeal, and this collection will be no different. The collaboration between The Brown Buffalo and Huckberry has also teased a variety of innovations and unique details introduced just for this collection.

The cultish following of The Brown Buffalo combined with the carefully curated style of Huckberry is sure to lead to a collaboration that fans of both brands will love. "We're really excited to partner with Huckberry; one of our favorite retailers, and arguably an important brand in its own right," says Douglas Davidson, Brown Buffalo Founder. "This is our first official collaboration, and we couldn't have picked a better partner. What a fun project."

This limited edition collaboration will release exclusively on Huckberry.com on September 6.

