INNOVATIVE ASIAN OATMEAL YISHI FOODS LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE IN WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Award-winning Asian-inspired oatmeal hits shelves in all Whole Foods Market stores across the United States in time for fall and back-to-school season.

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yishi Foods, a Chicago-based maker of Asian-inspired oatmeals, today announced it has expanded distribution to all U.S. Whole Foods Markets locations, totalling over 500 stores.

Founded by Chinese immigrant Lin Jiang in 2019, Yishi is inspired by the childhood memories of her mother’s homemade breakfast porridge. (PRNewswire)

Yishi's oatmeal made with cultural flavors, ancient ingredients and zero added sugar is now sold in all U.S. Whole Foods locations.

Founded by Chinese immigrant Lin Jiang in 2019, Yishi is inspired by the childhood memories of her mother's homemade breakfast porridge. After moving to the U.S. and noticing a lack of crave-worthy oatmeal options, Jiang began making her own hot cereal based on her mother's recipes to bring Asian flavors to the American breakfast sector. She is now blazing a trail with the first Asian-inspired oatmeal brand to be available in the breakfast category nationwide, breaking out of the ethnic aisle and bringing Asian flavors into the mainstream.

"More than ever, shoppers are increasingly demanding breakfast cereals in innovative and delicious flavors that provide a multitude of functional benefits," says Lin Jiang, CEO and Founder of Yishi Foods. "We're thrilled to expand the availability of our nourishing products to Whole Foods Market across the country, continuing to capitalize on our phenomenal growth momentum and market traction. We'll continue satisfying our loyal fans with second-to-none delicacies."

Made with culturally relevant flavors, ancient ingredients like matcha and taro, and zero added sugar, Yishi's oatmeal functions as a fun, yet nutritious alternative to the monotonous assortment of products typically lining the breakfast aisle — perfect for busy, on-the-go consumers looking for quick nourishment or back-to-school snacks. These oatmeals come together easily whether you mix them with hot water, refrigerate them for refreshing overnight oats, or simply microwave them. They are available in three mouthwatering flavors in Whole Foods Markets and other reputable retailers across the country, including Mom's Organic, Central Market, Bristol Farms, and Gelson's, as well as five total flavors online. All varieties are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and Vegan.

Now available in Whole Foods Market:

Taro Bubble Tea — A satisfying blend of ingredients including taro, black tea, blueberry and chia to replicate the taste of the trendy namesake beverage

Matcha Latte — As nice a treat as a cafe drink, it's made with nourishing ingredients such as matcha, flaxseed, and dairy-free coconut milk

Toasted Black Sesame — Nutty and hearty toasted black sesame with chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseed - Yishi's original flavor inspired by Lin's mother's recipe

Expansion has been impressive for a company that has just officially launched over a year ago: Yishi has sold over 250,000 servings of oatmeal, and will become available in more than 1000 retail stores by the end of this month. Yishi has received high praise from publications such as Forbes, New York Magazine, and Bon Appetit, and won industry accolades such as the NEXTY award for "Best New Pantry Food" at Expo East and two KeHE OnTrend awards in a row.

ABOUT

Launched in 2019 by Chinese immigrant and former consultant Lin Jiang, Yishi Foods is a first-of-its-kind breakfast brand celebrating traditional and modern Asian ingredients. Named after the Chinese word for "ritual" and inspired by Lin's childhood memories of her mother's homemade breakfast porridge, Yishi reimagines your oatmeal — and morning ritual — in original flavors like toasted black sesame, matcha, red bean and goji berry, and taro bubble tea. As a POC women-led brand with an emphasis on wellness, Yishi's mission is to provide fun-yet-healthy alternatives to overly sweet cereals and overly bland oatmeals. Yishi's products contain zero added sugar, and are all available in convenient cup or pouch forms also ideal for snacking. In under two years, Yishi's product innovation, fresh look, and inspiring story has landed it in over 1000 brick-and-mortar retail stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Gelson's, Mom's Organic, and 99 Ranch Market. The brand has also been featured in New York Magazine, Bon Appetit, Forbes, and more media publications. Learn more at yishifoods.com and @yishifoods.

Yishi's three flavors: Taro Bubble Tea, Matcha Latte, and Toasted Black Sesame are now available nationwide in Whole Foods Market. (PRNewswire)

