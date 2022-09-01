McCormick & Company's 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call to be Available on the Web

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman & CEO; Brendan Foley, President & COO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Kasey Jenkins, Chief Strategy Officer & Senior Vice President, Investor Relations will be hosting the call. A live audio webcast of the call along with the accompanying presentation materials will be available on the McCormick website ir.mccormick.com

If you are unable to attend the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on our website at ir.mccormick.com . To listen to an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 in the United States or 201-612-7415 internationally. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 13732581. The replay will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on October 27, 2022.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

