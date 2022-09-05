Lytix Biopharma appoints Stephen Worsley as Chief Business Officer

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immune-oncology company, today announces the appointment of Stephen Worsley as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Stephen Worsley is a pharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of experience in business development leadership in roles of increasing impact and in executing high-valuation strategic deals in the biopharmaceutical and drug discovery/development market. As a business development executive, Worsley has led negotiation of transformative and award-winning technology and product partnerships for leading therapeutics companies.

Most recently Stephen Worsley served as the Vice President Strategic Business Development at Redwood Biosciences/Catalent Pharma Services. Prior to that, he was CBO at Sutro Biopharma, Sr. Vice President Business Development at IndiMolecular and Vice President of Business Development at Peregrine Pharmaceutical (dba Avid Pharma Services) amongst other roles in his career.

"As we plan for continued progress to reach several important milestones in our development programs at Lytix, we are excited to welcome Stephen Worsley to our management team at Lytix Biopharma", says Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix. "His extensive experience in business development where he has led various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, equity investments, clinical collaborations, and out licensing transactions will play a central role as we advance our exciting pipeline of immuno-activating drugs for cancer through further clinical development and towards market, with several potential partnering opportunities along the way."

Stephen will enter his leading position at Lytix at September 6. With the position as CBO, he will join Lytix's executive management team.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Lytix team at an exciting time for the company as we develop a very promising new class of immuno-activating drugs for the treatment of cancer" said Stephen Worsley. "There is growing interest in the platform and evolving clinical outcomes which will allow Lytix to consider several value creating business development opportunities in the months and years ahead."

