Dan-O's Seasoning Launches New Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

Expanding Product Offering to Include Diet-Friendly, Low Sodium Version of the Popular Seasoning

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan-O's Seasoning , a Dan-tastic diet-friendly blend of low-sodium, all-natural, sugar-free, and non-GMO herbs and spices that enhance the flavor of any recipe, recently announced the launch of their new Everything Bagel Seasoning. The Everything Bagel Seasoning is the newest addition to Dan-O's Seasoning lineup, which currently includes Original, Spicy, and Hot Chipotle Seasoning. Dan-O's Seasoning's recipes have earned them over 2.6 million followers and 39.6 million likes on TikTok .

The new Everything Bagel Seasoning will provide a fresh new twist on classic recipes. Dan-O's Everything Bagel Seasoning has a delicious high flavor profile, the seasoning is also low sodium, gluten-free, sugar-free, and zero calories. Dan-O's Everything Bagel Seasoning brings the crunchy savory flavor of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion, and garlic to the classic Dan-O's seasoning profile. The seasoning is now available on danosseasoning.com and on Amazon.

Dan-O's Seasoning was created by Dan Oliver. Dan-O's Seasoning blends only contain 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, compared to other popular seasonings that contain 200 milligrams to 300 milligrams of sodium per serving. Less sodium allows for the spices to truly shine without an overpowering salt taste. Dan-O's Seasoning is compatible with vegan, Keto, Paleo, and Mediterranean diets as well as many other diets, making it accessible to many.

"This is one of the most exciting product releases that we have had to date!" said Dan Oliver, founder of Dan-O's Seasoning. "Our fans have been begging us to make an Everything Bagel blend and we are thrilled to finally bring this product to the market. It's all-natural, diet-friendly, and it tastes Dan-O-Myte! People are going to love it!"

Find the new Dan-O's Everything Bagel Seasoning on Dan-O's website and on Amazon .

About Dan-O's Seasoning

Dan-O's Seasoning was founded in 2017 by Louisville, KY native Dan Oliver. Our mission is to change the world one table at a time by offering the best all-natural, sugar-free, low-sodium seasoning products on the market. Our goal is to provide you with real flavors to make healthier food choices without ever sacrificing taste. Dan-O's all-purpose seasoning blends can be found nationwide in over 8,000 retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Hy-vee, Dollar Tree, and more. Additionally, all products are available online through Amazon or on our website at danosseasoning.com . To learn more, follow Dan-O's Seasoning on TikTok , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and Pinterest .

Press Inquiries:

Sara Lambley

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

sara@jmgpr.com

