Delta updates annual diversity progress in 'Closing the Gap'

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta has increased representation of women, Black talent and other underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in roles across the company, according to its second annual Close the Gap report, a pivotal step in fulfilling its commitment to grow diversity in its leadership.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines) (PRNewswire)

SUBSCRIBE | Delta News Hub email newsletters

MORE DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION NEWS | DELTA NEWS HUB

Delta named top US workplace for disability inclusion

The 2022 Disability Equality Index measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement and accommodations); community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

Delta, Citizens Trust Bank continue to build financial mobility in Atlanta's underserved communities

Delta Air Lines will partner with Atlanta-based Citizens Trust Bank to create economic opportunities for the city's underbanked community by investing $100 million through its pension plan into J.P. Morgan's Empower money market share class.

Building Delta's future: Creating a youth pipeline of aviation pros

Seventy-two students took to the skies with pilot mentors and delved into the intricacies of aircraft engines this month alongside master mechanics at the ACE and Solo Flight academies, co-sponsored by Delta and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Air Lines