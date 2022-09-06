Eric Berg joins Needham Bank as Vice President System Engineering Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank announced that Eric Berg joined the Information Technology department as Vice President System Engineering Manager. Reporting to James Gordon, Senior Vice President—Information Technology, Mr. Berg is responsible for overseeing all aspects of technology engineering within the data center.

With 20 years of progressive experience in IT operations, Mr. Berg most recently served as the Associate Manager, Cloud Engineering at UKG, Inc. While he was there, he managed a group of senior cloud engineers in deploying, maintaining and optimizing UKG's identity management solutions. Prior to that, he was a Cloud Infrastructure Engineer at UKG, where he played an integral role in the implementation and management of their cloud initiative.

"I am excited to be joining Needham Bank's robust IT team where I can use my IT operations and project management experience to implement and support the technologies deployed at the Bank," said Mr. Berg.

"Needham Bank truly understands the importance of a strong Information Technology department," explained Mr. Gordon. "I am pleased to welcome Eric to the team. He is an experienced professional with an extensive understanding of IT infrastructure technologies, which will make him an incredibly valuable asset."

Mr. Berg received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Salem State University.

