IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces its results for FY 2022, ended June 30, 2022.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
- During the year, we concluded the merger between IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties that has an effective date of July 1, 2021.
- The net result for fiscal year 2022 registered a gain of ARS 34,892 million compared to a loss of ARS 61,641 million in fiscal year 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 27,427 million in fiscal year 2022, 49% higher than in 2019, not affected by the pandemic. Rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 15,782 million (ARS 12,248 million for Shopping Malls, ARS 2,443 million for offices and ARS 1,091 million for Hotels).
- Mall´s tenant sales grew 9.5% in 2022 compared to 2019, not affected by the pandemic. Portfolio occupancy grew to 93.1%.
- During the year, we sold 9 floors of the 200 Della Paolera building for USD 93.2 million and the República building for USD 131.8 million.
- In December 2021, we obtained the approval from the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires of our main project "Costa Urbana" in Puerto Madero Sur to develop approximately 900,000 sqm of mixed uses.
- Regarding financial matters, we issued debt in the local market for USD 58.1 million and after closing, we completed the exchange of the Series II Notes, originally issued by IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A., for USD 360 million within the framework of the Resolution of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, reaching an acceptance of 66.4%.
- During the year, we launched a share repurchase plan for up to ARS 1,000 million, which to date has registered an advance of 87.8%.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2022
Income Statement
06/30/2022
06/30/2021
Revenues
32,085
21,282
Consolidated Gross Profit
19,969
10,519
Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties
13,650
(12,742)
Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations
26,166
(9,755)
Result for the Period
34,892
(61,641)
Attributable to:
IRSA's Shareholders
34,552
(49,077)
Non-Controlling interest
340
(12,564)
EPS (Basic)
42.73
(83.41)
EPS (Diluted)
38.79
(83.41)
Balance Sheet
06/30/2022
06/30/2021
Current Assets
42,419
22,833
Non-Current Assets
330,373
342,492
Total Assets
372,792
365,325
Current Liabilities
86,429
36,304
Non-Current Liabilities
116,636
193,368
Total Liabilities
203,065
229,672
Non-Controlling Interest
10,874
34,259
Shareholders' Equity
169,727
135,653
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2022 Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
Webinar ID: 890 0787 1967
Password: 911195
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762
Brazil: +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788
United States of America: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066
Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
ir@irsa.com.ar
https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on Twitter @irsair
