ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Endless Shrimp is back at Red Lobster® and is now available all day, every day for a limited time*. This year's lineup features NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi (because everything tastes better with bacon) as well as Argentine Red Shrimp**. And, back by popular demand, classic Shrimp Linguini Alfredo has returned to the roster of options.

Red Lobster® is inviting guests to roll up their sleeves and satisfy their shrimp cravings with the return of Ultimate Endless Shrimp, available all day, every day for a limited time. (PRNewswire)

Guests are invited to roll up their sleeves and indulge in a variety of craveable offerings by choosing two delicious shrimp preparations to start, and when they are gone, order additional shrimp dishes one at a time. Each Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal is accompanied by a choice of side and of course, unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. Insider tip: avoid grabbing the extra biscuit to leave room for endless amounts of shrimp.

This year's Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu features five enticing offerings to satisfy any shrimp craving, including:

NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi – Tender shrimp, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce, with shaved Parmesan, crispy Parmesan panko, bacon, and parsley.

Argentine Red Shrimp – A skewer of wild-caught Argentine red shrimp, fire-grilled and served over rice.

Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini.

Walt's Favorite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

Garlic Shrimp Scampi – Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce.

"Ultimate Endless Shrimp is a fun, guest-favorite promotion that has become an annual tradition for many. From friendly family competitions to see who can eat the most shrimp, to those who love the freedom to try new flavors and preparations, to those who simply love the ability to enjoy their favorite shrimp dishes endlessly, we can't wait to see all the ways our guests celebrate this event with us this year," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster.

Guests can take advantage of Ultimate Endless Shrimp any day of the week, for a limited time, by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant or ordering To Go or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order. Guests ordering Ultimate Endless Shrimp To Go get to mix and match four shrimp preparations plus a choice of side and Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

* Offer available 9/5/22 – 11/6/22 at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. Not available in PR. Prices higher in California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Canada and in select locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, and New York. Pricing indicated excludes beverages, applicable taxes and gratuities. Available for Dine-in or To Go; third party delivery excluded. Guests ordering Endless Shrimp via To Go or delivery from REDLOBSTER.COM or REDLOBSTER.CA may pick up to four orders of shrimp in any combination of flavors offered.

** While supplies last.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

Media Contact: Nicole Bott, mediacontact@redlobster.com

During Ultimate Endless Shrimp, guests can indulge in a variety of craveable offerings, including NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.