The Warrior Connection Taps Elizabeth Fields as CEO

The Warrior Connection provides residential retreats to veterans and their families to help end Veteran suicide and repair family relationships.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Warrior Connection today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Elizabeth Fields as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 6, 2022. Fields previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer at the Gary Sinise Foundation. Fields resides in Grapevine, TX.

Veteran service Org. announces new CEO. TWC is thrilled to announce Elizabeth Fields as our new Chief Executive Officer.

Peter F. May, The Warrior Connection's Board Chair, said, "There is no better person to lead The Warrior Connection than Elizabeth. She is a proven executive with the right mix of skills, abilities, experience, and an outstanding professional network to lead The Warrior Connection well into the future."

Fields brings 20+ years of non-profit development experience spanning higher education, public radio, and first responder and veteran organizations. She focuses on creating custom, effective fundraising plans that address donor interests and organizational needs. In addition, she has experience as a non-profit consultant sharing her knowledge and expertise with other organizations. She obtained her BA and MA from the University of Arizona and has an Executive Certificate from The Emerging COO: Driving Innovation & Operational Excellence Program from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"I'm thrilled to be joining The Warrior Connection team," added Fields, "and I look forward to working with leadership, volunteers, and donors in enhancing our mission to help veterans and their families who sacrifice so much in service to our country."

The CEO position is new for The Warrior Connection, recognizing the need to grow organizational resources to support expanded programming for vulnerable Veterans and their families. This appointment will allow Aaron Phillips, TWC's Executive Director for the previous seven years, to pivot to the Chief Programming Officer and to devote his time and expertise to leading and scaling the core of The Warrior Connection's programs.

Founded in 2009, The Warrior Connection is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that strives to end Veteran suicide and repair family relationships through proven holistic residential retreats for Veterans and military spouses.

