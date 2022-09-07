Agadia Systems, Inc. Announces Integration with CQ fluency within Prior Authorization Solution, PAHub

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agadia Systems, Inc. (Agadia), a recognized healthcare technology solution provider for over 50 of the nation's leading Health Plans & PBMs, is announcing an integration with language solutions provider, CQ fluency, to provide translation services within Agadia's prior authorization solution, PAHub.

PAHub, is a HITRUST certified solution that enables Health Plans & PBMs to streamline and control all clinical, compliance and administrative aspects of prior authorization at the point-of-care to improve compliance, reduce turn-around times and costs. With this integration, PAHub will allow clients to meet their language translation needs for templates, explanations and notification letters during the prior authorization process.

"We are very excited to integrate CQ fluency's robust translation capabilities with our cutting-edge prior authorization automation technology in PAHub. We take great pride in the vast capabilities of our electronic prior authorization solution and look forward to the expanded utility of PAHub to now offer translations in over 170 languages to better aid our clients and their members." says Ross Loomis, Vice President, Sales of Agadia.

"More than 25 million U.S. residents are Limited English Proficient (LEP), meaning they speak English less than well," according to Alan Vernon, Vice President of Healthcare at CQ fluency. "As an exclusive translation vendor for the CMS and 60+ health plans, CQ fluency has a complete understanding of the prior authorization guidelines and best practices to avoid sanctions for non-compliance. Our proprietary processes have reduced letter turn-over time from 30 hours to three hours. This process improves speed, reduces costs via automation, leverages AI and reduces the risk of human error."

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading healthcare technology company addressing the evolving needs of the managed care market with a suite of utilization management solutions in electronic prior authorization, MTM, Medicare Part D star ratings and adherence, and formulary benefit design. Used by over 50 of the nation's leading health plans and PBMs, and covering over 80 million lives, Agadia's advanced technology solutions help drive operational efficiency, appropriate utilization, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.agadia.com.

About CQ fluency

CQ fluency is a global company that offers a full suite of culturally relevant translation services for life sciences and health in over 170 languages. They are on a mission to improve lives– with subject matter experts who leverage their Cultural Intelligence (CQ) to blend meaning and feeling to cultivate real human connections.

They combine human expertise with customized technology to help organizations effectively communicate to an increasingly diverse domestic population and navigate the global marketplace. Their clients include companies such as Merck, Pfizer, Aetna, MetLife, CMS and NIH. More about CQ fluency can be found at www.CQfluency.com

Contact:

