Havenpark Communities Expands West Branch Village Community to Add 66 New Lots for Affordable Homes in Iowa City Suburb

WEST BRANCH, Iowa, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities in Iowa and around the country, is expanding its West Branch Village community to meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable housing. The development includes 66 sites for new, modern manufactured homes that will be delivered and ready for purchase or rental starting next month.

"We are so proud to be able to create new housing opportunities in West Branch Village, a tree-lined community where families can grow and thrive at a reasonable price point," said Havenpark Communities CEO and Co-Founder Robbie Pratt. "With this overheated housing market, we're providing an important solution by increasing the supply of houses where people will want to live and call home for years to come."

Havenpark is working with several different builders to manufacture the 66 new homes coming to West Branch Village, located just outside Iowa City. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes boast more than 1200 square feet of space and come with a variety of high-quality finishes and layouts starting at $75,000.

The expansion is part of Havenpark's commitment to improving the West Branch Village community for its current and future residents. Since purchasing the property in April 2019, the company has brought in more than 30 new homes and made capital improvements, including installing a new basketball court and playground, replacing sections of the road, tree trimming and removal, as well as increasing access to the popular Hoover Trail. Prior to the expansion, the community held 183 homes.

In Johnson County, where West Branch Village is located, home prices have been increasing 16.3 percent yearly, with a current average price of about $320,000. Havenpark is aiming to meet the needs for affordable homes in Iowa and around the country, where the company will bring more than 1,000 affordable housing units online across its community portfolio this year. Manufactured home communities across America have been approaching full capacity, creating the challenge of adequate home sites to accommodate the growing demand for affordable housing.

Today's manufactured homes are recognized for their outstanding features, design, and durability. "If you haven't walked a modern manufactured home lately, you're in for a pleasant surprise," said Havenpark Communities Chairman and Co-Founder J. Anthony Antonelli. "We strongly believe that manufactured homes play a big part in how we solve the affordable housing crisis in our country."

Havenpark intends to host an official ribbon-cutting opening in October to celebrate the expansion of West Branch Village.

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Earlier this year, Havenpark Communities announced it has committed to adding an additional 1,000 new affordable homes across the country, including in Iowa in the coming year. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark Communities makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

