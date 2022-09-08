DEIJI.com is Debuting at New York Fashion Week during Flying Solo's "ONE'S TO WATCH" Fashion Event

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEIJI is making its debut at NYFW. Partnering with Flying Solo, DEIJI will showcase its signature line featuring the Cleopatra and the Elizabeth I on September 10th at 10 am for Flying Solo's "Ones to Watch" event. DEIJI has already launched its website DEIJI.com along with partnering with Flying Solo at their flagship store in NYC. DEIJI's entire line is also available through Flying Solo 's website under DEIJI DESIGN.

DEIJI Creative Director Mark Schwartz with DEIJI model Rashida Aboufaris showcasing the Cleopatra. (PRNewswire)

Legendary designer Mark Schwartz has partnered with DEIJI.com as their Creative Director. Schwartz is renowned as a designer to the stars.

DEIJI's signature line is inspired by royal lineage, specifically Ancient Egyptian history and the Tudor dynasty. Regarding the Cleopatra Schwartz states, "I was truly inspired by the earth tones implemented through the [Egyptian's] hieroglyphics. Architecture, both elemental and industrial, really inspire a lot of my work, " The Cleopatra is also available in brown and black leather as an option.

The Elizabeth I , the other all-leather tote bag in DEIJI 's signature collection implements the same architectural aspects. Black square patterned, with pumpkin, beige and red tones, this tote bag was also inspired by an oil-based canvas Schwartz created. The bag's name is derived from Queen Elizabeth I's fiery red hair; she is one of the longest-ruling monarchs in European history and the daughter of Henry VIII. The Elizabeth I is also available in brown and black leather as an option.

DEIJI's Viola arrow sneaker, which incorporates soft gray leather with pink gemstones shaped into an arrow, as well as the Black Rose , which are perforated moon sneakers, will also be showcased during the Flying Solo event. These sneakers represent luxury and comfort and give a taste of DEIJI's other elegant shoe wear.

DEIJI's belts , the Iris, the Lioness, and the Lily, which are all leather, will also be pieced with other DEIJI line items.

"This is the first time the public, in general, will be able to see DEIJI up close and personal," Schwartz explains. "It gives people the opportunity to find out what DEIJI is all about, which is the creation of elegance through beauty," he further clarifies.

"The brand is fun and intelligently designed, and DEIJI is honored to be able to showcase our line during New York Fashion Week," Schwartz concludes.

