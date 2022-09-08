The Green Cities Company Advances Research Department with Appointment of Director, Research & Strategy

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Cities Company (Green Cities or the Firm), an investment management firm pioneering environmental and social responsibility in the real estate sector, is pleased to announce the hiring of Blake Walker as Director, Research & Strategy. In this role, Blake will oversee all macroeconomics and market specific research for Green Cities that guides the Firm's overall strategies and investment decisions with data and research-driven insights.

The Green Cities Company has led innovation in real estate investment management for over a decade through the confluence of environmental, social, and investment value. With a forward-thinking strategy and in-house expertise, the Firm acquires, manages, and develops multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use assets. Green Cities' mission is to cultivate competitive returns utilizing deep investment and asset management experience, combined with meaningful attention to ESG considerations, in select U.S. markets. Currently, the Firm has $1.9B in AUM totaling 4.97M square feet across their portfolio.

"Green Cities continues to leverage data and use proprietary research insights to make informed investment decisions. Blake Walker, with his deep experience and analytical skill set, demonstrates our continued commitment to that process, and we are excited to have him join our senior team." - Molly Bordonaro, Managing Partner

Blake brings with him over 15 years of real estate investing and research experience previously serving as the Head of Strategic Investment Research at AIG Global Real Estate and Vice President of Investments at Liquid Reality Partners with a focus on private equity real estate secondaries.

Blake Walker, Director, Research & Strategy, adds, "As a vertically-integrated and forwarding thinking firm, particularly within ESG, The Green Cities Company is well-positioned to navigate ever-changing investment conditions and deliver risk-appropriate returns. I'm thrilled to join Green Cities and its outstanding leadership and team to expand the research and strategy function and contribute to the firms' continued successes and growth."

ABOUT THE GREEN CITIES COMPANY

