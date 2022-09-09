REMEMBERING 9/11 WITH BLOOD DRIVE TO SAVE LIVES

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Presented by One Body Networking Inc. in partnership with NAACP Houston Branch
WHEN
Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
WHERE
Young Women's College Preparatory Academy, 1906 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004
WHO
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
- U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, 18th District
- U. S. Congressman Al Green, 9th District
- HISD Superintendent Millard House
- Houston Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D
- Metro Police Chief Vera Bumpers
- Assistant HFD Chief Rodney West
- NAACP President Bishop James Dixon
- Janice Weaver, President & Founder, One Body Networking, Inc.
- Students, community leaders, and guests
VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES
Salute to First Responders
Blood Donors Giving Blood
Scholarship Presentation
Live Musical Vocalist Performances
One Body Networking Inc. is 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has built around paying it forward by hosting blood drives. The successful first annual blood drive was held at the Texas Woman Empowerment Center. Since then, One Body Networking, Inc. has continued hosting its official blood drive tour throughout Houston with various non-profit and educational institutions. Our motto is, "It's in your blood to save a life. We are many members, but One Body." For more information, visit https://onebodynetworking.org.
The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Houston Branch is to ensure the political, educational, housing, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The Houston Branch is committed to advocating and serving our most vulnerable communities, who experiencing the brunt of food and health insecurities, during this COVID-19 Pandemic. For more information, visit https://naacphouston.org.
View original content:
SOURCE One Body Networking, Inc.