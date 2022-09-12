IGEN files Patent Pending Application for Creating Real-Time Driver Telematic Signatures (DTS) for Autonomous Vehicles

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the filing for Patent Pending Application No. 17/850,258 - "Method and System for Creating Real-Time Driver Telematic Signatures" with the United States Patent Office (USPTO).

IGEN's Patent Application No. 17/850,258 further strengthens IGEN's patent portfolio by doubling the number of patent claims to over 40 elements related to assessing driving behavior and habits, regardless of whether the driver is a person or an autonomously driven vehicle. The Digital Telematics Signature (DTS) is comprised of proprietary algorithms designed to measure driver behavior for both commercial and consumer vehicles regardless of the data sources. Patent Application No. 17/850,258 expands the dataset of "Big Data" to include many of the external elements that affect driving behavior including weather conditions, population density, and vehicle condition. Whether driving in high-density traffic or at high speeds over the expressway, the data is normalized across a relatively large sample to eliminate gross errors and create a consistent and accurate driver profile based on actuarial metrics. With programmable weighting of driving events such as speed, sudden-braking, harsh-turns, traffic flow, and vehicle profiling, a "DTS" or weighted score is created and updated real-time or over an extended period-of-time in accordance with actuarial standards.

"The premise for Driver Telematics Signatures is to establish an industry standard for assessing driving behavior independent of its data source, whether it's a commercial truck driver, a teenage driver, or even autonomous vehicles using AI imaging and sensors, our algorithms will normalize the multitude of driving data and eliminate gross errors to derive a unique signature or score for the driving patterns and habits of a driver or an autonomous driven vehicle," said Neil G. Chan, CEO of IGEN Networks Corporation.

IGEN's Next-Generation Platform incorporates the DTS algorithms for both commercial and consumer markets. Built on Amazon's Web Service (AWS) infrastructure and based on state-of-the-art coding methodology, the Next-Generation Platform leverages Facebook and Google design techniques to present a seamless user interface regardless of access methods including smartphones, tablets, desktops, and third-party application environments. The AWS infrastructure offers reliability, security, and scalability to support millions of users or assets and an Application Programming Interface (API) friendly environment that adapts to a broad range of data sources to support the changing needs of consumer and commercial markets.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation creates software services for the consumer automotive and commercial asset management industries enabling their customers to better manage their assets and protect their families.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

