MASSIMO CALAFIORE APPOINTED AS NEW LIMACORPORATE CEO

VILLANOVA DI SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Udine, Italy, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCorporate, a leading global orthopedic manufacturer focused on digital innovation and patient-tailored devices, today announces that Massimo Calafiore has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Massimo's appointment follows a thorough selection process that considered both internal and external candidates. Emmanuel Bonhomme, who has led the organization during the last five months as interim CEO, will take on the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Massimo has recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of NuVasive, a global leader in orthopedic spine technology. Before that, he was responsible for the Company's Product Marketing and Commercial Functions, as well as the Company's Business Units, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics, and NuVasive Clinical Services. With more than 20 years of experience in the orthopedic field and extensive knowledge of the global orthopedic markets, he will lead the organization's patient-centric focus and continued investment in innovation and business growth.

Lars Rasmussen, Chairperson of the LimaCorporate Advisory Board, commented: "We strongly believe that Massimo is the right person to lead this new phase of our business. He brings extensive industry experience, excellent strategic and leadership skills and a track record of values-based leadership focused on improving patients' lives. I would like to thank Emmanuel Bonhomme for his dedication as interim CEO and congratulate him on his new role as Chief Commercial Officer."

Emmanuel Bonhomme commented: "It has been a pleasure and an honor to lead LimaCorporate during the last five months as interim CEO and I am very excited to carry on serving our surgeons around the world in my new role. I welcome Massimo as our new CEO and I am committed to supporting him and the Company to continue to enhance LimaCorporate's position in the industry, offering the best and most advanced solutions for our surgeons and patients."

Massimo Calafiore remarked: "I am honored to take on this role as CEO of LimaCorporate. Thanks to our internal talent, know-how, and industry-leading R&D capabilities, I will continue to focus on positioning the company as a global leader in advanced orthopedic solutions. I look forwards to working closely with all the employees and the Leadership Team to continue to serve our surgeons and patients around the globe, as we transform orthopedics, advance patient care, and most importantly, restore the eMotion of Motion in all of our patients.

"I also would like to thank Emmanuel for the passion, energy, and enthusiasm he demonstrated in leading LimaCorporate as interim CEO and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to lead the organization during this new phase of growth, helping patients around the world with our innovative products."

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic company, focused on digital innovation and patient-tailored hardware, which advances patient-centred care. Its pioneering technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates directly in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.limacorporate.com

Limacorporate spa

Via Nazionale, 52

33038 Villanova di San Daniele

Udine – Italy

t: +39 0432 945511

e.: info@limacorporate.com

