Omni Bridgeway announces global CFO and head of portfolio management appointments

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillaume Leger as Global Chief Financial Officer. Based in New York, Mr. Leger brings extensive corporate finance and public company experience as a key member of the executive team leading the company's continued U.S. and international expansion.

Prior to joining Omni Bridgeway, Mr. Leger was Group Controller with Circle K – Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc., a publicly traded Fortune 200 company. Previously Mr. Leger was CFO of Citigroup in Hong Kong following successive senior positions across Citigroup's business in North America, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, and Brazil. His early career included progressive roles with PwC and Deloitte. In a planned transition, Mr. Leger is taking helm of the CFO office from Stuart Mitchell who served as Group CFO for four years.

Also in the finance organization, Omni Bridgeway recently welcomed Mark Wells as the company's Global Head of Portfolio Management. Based in London, Mr. Wells is responsible for further developing Omni Bridgeway's global fund and capital management strategy and leading the global pricing and structuring team. Mark joined Omni Bridgeway from litigation funder Calunius Capital, which he co-founded in 2006 and led as Managing Partner. Mr. Wells' early career included two decades in derivatives trading and structuring at major institutions including JPMorgan/Chase and Toronto Dominion.

Andrew Saker, Omni Bridgeway's Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer-US, notes, "Mr. Leger and Mr. Wells are excellent additions to our organization. With their leadership and market perspective, we are well positioned to ensure continued success of our growth and innovation strategy and respond to increasing market demand for Omni Bridgeway's legal finance and risk management solutions."

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in litigation financing and managing legal risk, with expertise in civil and common law legal and recovery systems. With international operations in 23 locations, Omni Bridgeway offers dispute finance from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery.

Omni Bridgeway is listed in the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: OBL) and includes dispute funders formerly known as IMF Bentham Limited, Bentham IMF and ROLAND ProzessFinanz, and a joint venture with IFC (Part of the World Bank). For more information visit www.omnibridgeway.com.

CONTACT:

Lindsay Hamilton | Global Chief Marketing Officer | +1 646 357 3529 | lhamilton@omnibridgeway.com

