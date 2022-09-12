U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Colleges ranks University of Detroit Mercy among top U.S. universities for fourth consecutive year

DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy ranks among top national universities by U.S. News & World Report for a fourth year in a row, earning a No. 202 rank in the 2023 National Universities category. Detroit Mercy is the highest ranked private university in Michigan.

University of Detroit Mercy ranks among top national universities by U.S. News & World Report for fourth year in a row.

Other ranks include:

Best Value Schools, National Universities – No. 40

Best Undergraduate Business Programs, Finance – No. 44

Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs – No. 172

A+ Schools for B Students

"Detroit Mercy is pleased to be ranked among the top institutions of higher education in the U.S. The outstanding quality and affordability of a Detroit Mercy education is what attracts top students to the University. Our efforts to ensure their success represent the core of everything we do and I want to thank our faculty, staff, board of trustees, alumni, the neighborhood community and friends for helping us achieve these new rankings," said President Donald B. Taylor.

This year's rankings also provide an opportunity to highlight initiatives and developments that have taken place this past year.

Detroit Mercy recently opened the new Student Union, where they can complete financial aid, registration, eat, congregate and socialize. The Student Union is one phase of the multi-million-dollar McNichols Campus Renovation Project.

In February, the College of Engineering & Science received a $1-million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant that allows Detroit Mercy and partners to improve access to high-quality computer science education to high school students in Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The McAuley School of Nursing (MSON) was selected as one of only 50 schools from 28 states to participate in the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) project "Building a Culture of Belonging in Academic Nursing," which works to create inclusive learning environments and build a more diverse nursing workforce.

Philosophy Professor Juan Carlos Flores recently won a $295,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to create the first critical edition of writings by 13th Century philosopher Henry of Ghent.

Detroit Mercy has also established programs geared toward student and industry needs.

An accelerated 5-year Health Services Administration master's program (Health Professions).

A Master of Science in Ethical Leadership (College of Business Administration).

An accelerated Bachelor of Social Work geared toward transfer students that can be completed in one year.

