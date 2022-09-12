WONDER GIRLS LAUNCH 2ND ANNUAL WELLNESS CAMPAIGN TO ADDRESS THE IMPORTANCE OF SELF-CARE, MENTAL HEALTH, NUTRITION, AND EXERCISE AMONG TEENS

Win a $1,500 Wonder Girls Wellness Scholarship | Apply by September 12th

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Girls, a non-profit | after-school program for middle and high school girls with a mission to build confidence, leadership, community and business skills launches Wonder Girls Wellness, a month-long campaign to address the importance of self-care, mental health, healthy eating, and daily exercise among teens.

Wonder Girls hosts its 2nd annual Wellness Day | Fitness Fundraiser on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 5 pm - 8 pm at Varsity House in Orangeburg, NY. Wonder Girls will announce its winner for a $1,500 scholarship at the event. Funds raised will support educational programming and scholarships. (PRNewswire)

"Wonder Girls is dedicated to exposing young women to lifestyle practices and experts that will help build a strong foundation for their future. The Wonder Girls Wellness Campaign is focused on supporting the growth and development of the mind, body, and spirit," said Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins, Obstetrician-Gynecologist, U.S. Army Captain, Wonder Girls Board Member, Speaker and Mentor.

Wonder Girls, sponsored by Hologic, Goya Foods, Varsity House and Phoenix Physical Therapy, will be dishing out health-related content each week via social media including LIVE interviews with fitness and health experts, a FREE virtual workshop for girls, parents and educators on September 13th at 7pm via Zoom, and a volunteer day. The month will then end strong with its second annual Wonder Girls Wellness Day | Fitness Fundraiser, a three-hour in-person event packed with workshops, panel discussions, prizes, swag bags and more! The fundraiser will be held at Varsity House in Orangeburg, New York on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

"I am so excited to host this year's Fitness Fundraiser and to help encourage other girls my age to start taking care of themselves. It's going to be a fun event that we can experience all together and meet amazing experts within the wellness field," said Caila Barreiros, Wonder Girls ambassador and Senior at Lyndhurst High School.

Wonder Girls will also provide one student with a $1500 scholarship. The application is due by September 12, 2022 and will be awarded at the Fitness Fundraiser. For more details about the scholarship, please visit: Wonder Girls Wellness Scholarship.

All funding raised throughout September will go towards educational programming and scholarships for Wonder Girls. For event tickets, more information and to donate to Wonder Girls, please visit: Wonder Girls Wellness.

About Wonder Girls: Wonder Girls is a 501c3 non-profit | after-school program for middle and high school girls with a mission to build confidence, leadership, community, and the necessary business skills to succeed no matter what educational or career path they may choose. We believe that every Wonder Girl deserves the opportunity to thrive as leaders of their own lives despite economic, social, or educational challenges. All donations are 100% tax-deductible. For more info: www.wondergirlsusa.org

