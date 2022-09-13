CrossCountry Consulting Strengthens its National Private Equity Practice with Expanding Leadership

Veteran Advisor Ryan Jackson Appointed Partner to Provide Additional Practice Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Ryan Jackson to Partner. Jackson will be based in the New York office and will help drive the continued growth of CrossCountry's national Private Equity practice.

In his new role, Jackson will work closely with private equity firms and their portfolio companies to deliver best-in-class outcomes tied to business and fund performance. He will also work alongside firm leadership to help develop and lead growth strategies for the practice. Jackson brings more than two decades of experience and practical perspectives that will aid in the design and implementation of pragmatic, scalable solutions that simultaneously mitigate risk and drive enterprise value creation.

"It's critical in today's world for private equity to successfully deliver on value creation strategies across the portfolio in order to generate their desired investment returns," said Chris Clapp, Private Equity Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. "Jackson's proven experience delivering operational enhancements across the investment lifecycle of portfolio companies will make him an invaluable partner to our private equity clients."

"Competition for deals remains strong as PE sponsors look to put capital to use," Jackson said. "There has never been a more exciting time to build upon this momentum and I'm thrilled to continue meaningful work with the CrossCountry team as we seek to exceed the expectations of our clients by providing an unparalleled and comprehensive experience."

Jackson has more than 20 years of public accounting and PE industry experience across a wide range of sectors. Prior to joining CrossCountry, he was a Portfolio Support Executive at Transom Capital Group where he partnered with executive leadership across the portfolio on financial reporting and compliance, cashflow management, execution of strategic initiatives, and delivery of cross-functional operating efficiencies. Jackson began his career at PwC before serving in various executive-level finance and strategic roles at private equity portfolio companies in the United States and United Kingdom. He is a registered accountant in the United States, South Africa, England, and Wales.

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.

