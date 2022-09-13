CSL Seqirus to Highlight Commitment to Influenza Protection with More than 20 Data Presentations at OPTIONS XI

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Seqirus, a part of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), today announced new data will be presented at the Options for the Control of Influenza (OPTIONS XI) conference taking place September 26-29, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom. Data derived from a broad range of seasonal and pandemic influenza studies, including an oral presentation of influenza risk factors, will be shared.

"At CSL Seqirus, vaccine innovation is in our DNA, which is reflected in our strong presence at OPTIONS XI," said S. Raja Rajaram, M.D., Head of Global Medical Strategy, CSL Seqirus. "We look forward to sharing encouraging results from our latest research around vaccine technology advancements and other innovative approaches to helping safeguard communities from influenza."

In addition, CSL Seqirus will host a symposium titled "INFLUENZA: TIME FOR A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE?" on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 11:30-12:30 BST, highlighting the importance of influenza pandemic preparedness, the role of neuraminidase in influenza infection and the value of real-world evidence in public health decision making.

Data to be presented include:

Oral and Poster Presentations

Effects of Stacking Influenza Risk Factors on Odds of Influenza-Related Hospitalization. Oral Presentation: Abstract AOXI0245. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11:36 – 11:48 am BST .

A Retrospective Database Analysis to Estimate the Epidemiology and Burden of Influenza in Children 0-14 Years Over 10 Consecutive Seasons. Abstract AOXI0178. Poster Exhibition: Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:00 – 7:30 pm BST , P-185, Hall 1.

Cost-Effectiveness of Quadrivalent Adjuvanted Influenza Vaccine with MF59 ® Versus a Standard-Dose Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines in Spain . Abstract AOXI0206. Poster Exhibition: Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:00 – 7:30 pm BST , P-186, Hall 1.

The U.S. Influenza Immunization Rate Reduction and its Impact on Hospital System Resources. An Influenza and COVID-19 Co-Circulation Scenario. Abstract AOXI0397. Poster Exhibition: Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:00 – 7:30 pm BST , P-193, Hall 1.

Etiology of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) During Northern Hemisphere (NH) 2020/21 Influenza Season in Children 6 Through 47 Months of Age Enrolled in a Vaccine Efficacy Trial. Abstract AOXI0064. Poster Exhibition: Monday, September 26, 2022 , 5:00 – 7:30 pm BST , P-58, Hall 1.

Understanding Influenza Vaccination Uptake During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Canada . Abstract AOXI0278. Poster Exhibition: Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:00 – 7:30 pm BST , P-189, Hall 1.

Epizootic & Zoonotic Influenza Surveillance – a Vital Component of Rapid Pandemic Response. Abstract AOXI0219. Poster Exhibition: Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:00 – 7:30 pm BST , P-18, Hall 1.

Pediatric Influenza Vaccination Uptake and Intentions in Canada and the Role of Health Care Providers. Abstract AOXI0259. Poster Exhibition: Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:00 – 7:30 pm BST , P-187, Hall 1.

Real-World Effectiveness of Cell-Based Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine in Preventing Hospitalizations in Adults 18-64 Years of Age During the 2019-2020 U.S. Influenza Season. Abstract AOXI. Poster Exhibition, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-329, Hall 1.

Real-World Effectiveness of MF59-Adjuvanted Influenza Vaccines vs. High-Dose or vs. Standard Dose Influenza Vaccines to Prevent Hospitalizations in Adults ≥65 Years During The 2019-2020 U.S. Influenza Season. Abstract AOXI0123. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-328, Hall 1.

The Impact of Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness on U.S. Hospital System Resources Within. An Influenza and COVID-19 Co-Circulation Scenario, Abstract AOXI0410. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-268, Hall 1.

Relative Vaccine Effectiveness of the MF59-Adjuvanted Trivalent Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Compared to High-Dose Trivalent Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Among Adults 65 Years of Age or Older, a Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis. Abstract AOXI0244. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-262, Hall 1.

Analysing Potency of Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Using Reference Antisera from Heterologous Strains. Abstract AOXI0049. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 , 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-254, Hall 1.

Use of the NF-Kb Activation Assay Ensures Influenza Vaccine Safety. Abstract AOXI0355. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-341, Hall 1.

A Prospective Cohort Study on Pregnancy Outcomes in Women Immunized with Seasonal Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (QIV) During Pregnancy. Abstract AOXI0121. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-299, Hall 1.

Comparison of Safety Profiles of Four MF59-Adjuvanted Cell Culture Derived Monovalent Pandemic Vaccines. Abstract AOXI0135. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-332, Hall 1.

Evaluation of US Expert Opinion on the Association Between Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) and Egg-Based Manufacturing Technology. Abstract AOXI0097. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-257, Hall 1.

Comparability of Antibody Titers Against Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Strains Using Cell- and Egg Derived Target Viruses in Hemagglutination Inhibition Assays. Abstract AOXI0025. Poster Exhibition: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-318, Hall 1.

Cell-based Influenza Vaccines that are Identical to Clinical Isolates offer Improved Protection Against Influenza with Demonstrated Increased Effectiveness. Abstract AOXI0694. Poster Exhibition: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 , 5:30 – 7:00 pm BST , P-562, Hall 1.

To view the OPTIONS XI program online, please visit: https://www.optionsxi2022.org.uk/programme.

About Seasonal Influenza

Influenza is a common, contagious seasonal respiratory disease that may cause severe illness and life-threatening complications in some people.1 Influenza can lead to clinical symptoms varying from mild to moderate respiratory illness to severe complications, hospitalization and in some cases, death.1 Because transmission of influenza viruses to others may occur one day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick, the disease can be easily transmitted to others.1 Estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that during the 2019/20 influenza season, there were an estimated 405,000 influenza-related hospitalizations in the U.S.2 The CDC recommends annual vaccination for individuals aged 6 months and older, who do not have any contraindications.3 Since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that help protect against influenza virus infection, it is recommended that people get vaccinated before influenza begins spreading in their community.3 The CDC recommends that people get vaccinated by the end of October.3

About Pandemic Influenza

Pandemic influenza is a contagious airborne respiratory disease which is unpredictable in timing and severity.4 The risk of influenza-associated morbidity and mortality is greater with pandemic influenza than with seasonal influenza because there is likely to be little or no pre-existing immunity to the virus in the human population.5 Four influenza pandemics have occurred over the past century, with the 1918 pandemic being the most severe in recent history, estimated to have killed up to 50 million people worldwide.6 According to the CDC, a novel influenza A virus such as the highly pathogenic avian A(H5N1) strain can cause severe disease and have a high mortality rate.7 If the influenza A(H5N1) virus were to change and become easily transmissible from person to person while retaining its capacity to cause severe disease, the consequences for public health could be severe. 7

About CSL Seqirus

CSL Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (ASX: CSL). As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, CSL Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. With state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, and leading R&D capabilities, CSL Seqirus utilizes egg, cell and adjuvant technologies to offer a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries around the world.

About CSL

CSL (ASX: CSL) (USOTC: CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 30,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL .

For more information about CSL, visit www.CSL.com .

CSL SEQIRUS and MF59® are trademarks of CSL Seqirus.

