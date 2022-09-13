EARI Beverage Group Appoints Joel Kleinfeld as Chief Operating Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EARI Beverage Group (OTC:EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, today announced the appointment of Joel Kleinfeld as Chief Operating Officer. With over forty years of experience, Kleinfeld is a proven business leader and sales executive who has a history of creating success, implementing innovative strategies and opportunities, driving substantial sales and revenue growth, streamlining processes, and reducing costs.

"We are delighted to have Joel onboard with us and have the utmost confidence in his ability to grow and consolidate our strategic business units and portfolio of brands. Joel assumes responsibility for supply chain, manufacturing, and sales, focusing on driving the efficiencies and profitability for the group," commented CEO, Bernard Rubin.

Previously, Kleinfeld held the position of President over a twenty year span at MJC, an industry leading retail clothing line, where he grew and ran the product portfolio, generating a consistent $60 Million in annual sales while managing over one hundred employees who worked at offices in California, New York, Illinois and China. At MJC, Kleinfeld also negotiated agreements with over forty licensors, including Coke, Dr. Seuss, Guinness, NFL, Anheuser Busch, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones.

From 2014 to 2016, Joel served as Executive Vice President at Mad Engine LLC, where he developed strong relationships with Fortune 500 retailers, including Wal-Mart, Target, Kohl's, and Fred Meyer, as well as negotiated and secured multi-year license deals with Star Wars, Marvel, and Coke, which boosted sales from $0 to $12M within two years.

Most recently, Joel served as President at Hemp2o, a fast-growing beverage company focused on hemp-infused waters.

"This is a very exciting time to be in the Beverage Space and EARI has a great portfolio of brands including Heritage Brands like New York Seltzer and Cock N Bull with great history behind them. We have an impressive sales team with a wealth of experience and strong relationships with both our Retail and Distributor Partners. I am looking forward to driving the success and growth across the entire EARI network," said Joel Kleinfeld.

ABOUT EARI:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with a portfolio of brands in the hand-crafted spirit and functional drinks categories, covering "Craft Soda, Craft Beer, and Craft Spirits". In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

SOURCE EARI Beverage Group