HIGH INFLATION SPURS MOST SIGNIFICANT TAX CODE INCREASES IN NEARLY 40 YEARS

Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today released its 2023 Projected U.S. Tax Rates, which forecasts that inflation adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase by roughly 7.1% from 2022, more than double last year's increase of 3%. Bloomberg Tax also projects that several key deductions for taxpayers will see notable year-over-year increases, with the foreign earned income exclusion increasing to $120,000 from $112,000 and the annual exclusion for gifts increasing to $17,000 from $16,000, thereby allowing taxpayers to increase their gifts without tax implications.

Issued annually, Bloomberg Tax's Projected U.S. Tax Rates Report provides early, accurate notice of the potential tax savings that could be realized due to increases in deduction limitations, upward adjustments to tax brackets, and increases to numerous other key thresholds. The full report is available at http://onb-tax.com/xuQh50KHZ18.

"We predict that inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase significantly in 2023 compared to prior years due to the economic environment," said Heather Rothman, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Tax. "Taxpayers and advisors can use our projections to begin their 2023 tax planning before the IRS publishes the official 2023 inflation-adjusted amounts later this year."

The report also accounts for changes made under the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, including the increase in the §179D deduction for energy efficient commercial building property if new wage and apprenticeship requirements are met, which may entice a more sophisticated type of worker for companies using this tax incentive.

Other key adjustments, with comparisons of the 2022 amounts and 2023 projections, include:

Individual Income Tax Rate Brackets

Married Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses

2022 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

Projected 2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

10% - $0 to $20,550

10% - $0 to $22,000

12% - $20,550 to $83,550

12% - $22,000 to $89,450

22% - $83,550 to $178,150

22% - $89,450 to $190,750

24% - $178,150 to $340,100

24% - $190,750 to $364,200

32% - $340,100 to $431,900

32% - $364,200 to $462,500

35% - $431,900 to $647,850

35% - $462,500 to $693,750

37% - $647,850 or more

37% - $693,750 or more

Unmarried Individuals (other than Surviving Spouses and Heads of Households)

2022 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

Projected 2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

10% - $0 to $10,275

10% - $0 to $11,000

12% - $10,275 to $41,775

12% - $11,000 to $44,725

22% - $41,775 to $89,075

22% - $44,725 to $95,375

24% - $89,075 to $170,050

24% - $95,375 to $182,100

32% - $170,050 to $215,950

32% - $182,100 to $231,250

35% - $215,950 to $539,900

35% - $231,250 to $578,125

37% - $539,900 or more

37% - $578,125 or more

Standard Deduction

Filing Status

2022

Standard Deduction

Projected 2023

Standard Deduction

Married Filing Jointly/Surviving Spouses

$25,900

$27,700

Heads of Household

$19,400

$20,800

All Other Taxpayers

$12,950

$13,850

Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)

Filing Status

2022

AMT Exemption Amount

Projected 2023

AMT Exemption Amount

Married Filing Jointly/Surviving Spouses

$118,100

$126,500

Unmarried Individuals

(other than Surviving Spouses)

$75,900

$81,300

Married Filing Separately

$59,050

$63,250

Estates and Trusts

$26,500

$28,400

The 2023 Projected U.S. Tax Rates report is based on changes to the Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which were published today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting  
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

