InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved 'Smart' Face Shield (FED-2401)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everyone is wearing face masks and worried about being separated by 6 feet from each other," said an inventor from Bellevue, Wash., "so I invented the 6 FOOT MASK SHIELD ROBOT."

The patent-pending invention provides hands free protection from airborne viral contagions and pathogen-laden aerosols and assists with maintaining 6-foot social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. It eliminates having to take face shield or mask off and on with its effective design. The face shield is easy to use and provides peace of mind. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2401, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

