PBA ANNOUNCES ALL STAR CELEBRITY EVENT AND CONCERT: THE JIMMIE ALLEN PBA CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY BOWLERO AIRS SUNDAY, OCT. 16 ON FOX

The PBA announces an all-new celebrity event with Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker, and Terrell Owens, including performances by Allen and fellow country music stars Chris Young and Chuck Wicks, plus more to compete alongside professional bowlers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) announces a celebrity event to be hosted by GRAMMY nominated, award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and avid bowler Jimmie Allen. The Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge presented by Bowlero will air Oct. 16 on FOX, varying per market, before or after local NFL games.

The event will take place on Oct. 5 at Bowlero Matthews in Matthews, N.C. with a live musical performance beginning at 6 p.m. ET and bowling beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This event will feature performances from some of country music's best talent including Wicks, Young, Neon Union and of course, Allen. In addition to their performances Wicks, Neon Union and Allen will be joined by Owens and Rucker on the lanes.

The country music stars will also be competing alongside PBA Tour stars Pete Weber, Kyle Troup, Sean Rash, Ronnie Russell, and AJ Johnson. Each artist will be paired with a PBA player for a doubles competition, with the artists bowling the odd-numbered frames and the PBA players bowling the evens. In addition to the main tournament, the event will feature a Celebrity Super Clash, in which each celebrity rolls one shot and the low score is eliminated in each round until only one celebrity remains as the victor.

"Since the moment my friend Cortland Finnegan introduced me to bowling, I've been hooked," said Jimmie Allen. "I've been a fan of the PBA for years as a viewer. But I'm excited for the next part of my journey with the PBA, and that is to make bowling a worldwide sport with the same respect that's given to basketball, baseball, and football."

Allen discovered his love for bowling during the pandemic, calling it his "pandemic passion", after being introduced to the sport. He quickly made it a goal to become an expert, bowling several hours a day in different cities while on tour in addition to at home in Nashville. He currently belongs to five bowling leagues and plans to try out for the Professional Bowlers Association in 2023.

Viewers can live stream the PBA on the FOX Sports and FOX Now apps or at FOXSports.com. Select highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit the link here .

About the Professional Bowlers Association

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling's biggest tournaments from the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. In 2020, the PBA launched PBA Jr., a club for elite youth bowlers under the age of 17 and the PBA Pinsiders, a membership for fans of the sport. For more information, please visit www.PBA.com

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit www.BowleroCorp.com

About Jimmie Allen

Signed to BBR Music Group's Stoney Creek Records, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career. Allen was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, his first ever GRAMMY nomination. He was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year nominee at the 57th ACM Awards (which he co-hosted alongside Dolly Parton & Gabby Barrett) and Outstanding New Artist nominee at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Allen launched his career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane (which The New York Times dubbed as one of 2018's strongest) – the first being his RIAA 2x Platinum debut single "Best Shot," which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being Platinum-certified "Make Me Want To." In February 2022, Allen embarked on his Down Home Tour 2022, his first headline tour. Starting this Fall and through Spring 2023 he will join Carrie Underwood's The Denim & Rhinestones Tour as special guest on all 43 U.S. arena dates. His new single "Down Home" was released March 8 – listen HERE and watch the music video (co-directed by Allen) HERE . The song is the first single from Allen's third album Tulip Drive , which was released June 24, 2022 and is named for the street in Lewes, DE that his late grandmother lived on. For more information on Allen, visit www.jimmieallenmusic.com or follow him on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

