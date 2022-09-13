SCIENTIFIC GAMES WILL ENTERTAIN TEXAS LOTTERY PLAYERS FOR ANOTHER DECADE WITH SCRATCH TICKET GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

New Contract Also Brings Company's Visionary SCiQ Technology to Texas Lottery Retailers

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the Texas Lottery will continue to entertain its players with the company's world-leading scratch ticket games, licensed brands and innovative, custom promotions under a new contract that extends the successful partnership through 2034. Also included in the new contract is SCiQ, a ground-breaking lottery retail technology ecosystem from Scientific Games that improves in-store display and security for scratch tickets, and offers retailers inventory, marketing, accounting and operational efficiencies.

The new SCiQ units are scheduled to roll out beginning in 2023, providing the Texas Lottery with unprecedented access to real-time data and industry-leading analytics to optimize game portfolio management at locations where they are installed.

Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery, said, "Scientific Games' products and promotions played an important role in the Texas Lottery achieving more than $6.73 billion in scratch ticket sales for fiscal year 2022. We look forward to partnering on more memorable player experiences together while bringing SCiQ to our retailers to advance the technology supporting our scratch ticket game sales."

Scientific Games and the Texas Lottery have a long history of partnering on innovation, including the $5 MILLION VEGAS CHALLENGE, one of the lottery industry's most successful second-chance promotions. The $5 MILLION VEGAS CHALLENGE has established strong brand equity in Texas over the past several years. The promotion was presented a total of three times, offering players the opportunity to win a trip to Las Vegas and up to $5 million at exclusive winners' events produced by Scientific Games. Each time, the online promotion was tied to a family of Texas Lottery scratch ticket games sold at retail.

The Texas Lottery has also been a valued partner in Scientific Games' multi-state Linked Games promotions, which the company has pioneered since 2007. Linked Games featuring licensed brands like JAMES BOND, WILLY WONKA and ROUTE 66 ROAD to $1,000,000 have proven to be very popular with Texas players.

John Schulz, President Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "Scientific Games applauds the Texas Lottery for its ongoing vision in the retail and player entertainment experience, and in advancing the lottery retail environment. We will continue our long-standing support for the Texas Lottery's mission to generate good cause funding with exciting brands and innovative games and promotions that Texas players love."

Scientific Games has provided the Texas Lottery with scratch ticket games since the Lottery's start-up in 1992, helping generate more than $35 billion in revenue for good causes in Texas, including education, veterans' services and other vital state programs.

The company is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider in the world, with products generating more than 70% of global instant game retail sales. Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

