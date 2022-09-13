Subtle Medical Announces Successfully Gaining a GSA Multiple Awards Schedule for Government Contracts

SubtleMR and SubtlePET will now be offered to veteran patients at federal, state and local government institutions across the United States.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a healthcare technology company improving the quality and efficiency of medical imaging, announced an agreement with the US government to elevate patient care for veterans.

"Subtle Medical is delighted to be awarded the GSA Multiple Awards Schedule—a convenient, effective option for government buyers— to offer SubtleMR and SubtlePET to government patients across the US. We could not be more pleased to have our solutions, SubtleMR and SubtlePET, available to not only improve patient experience during procedures, but also allow centers to see more veteran patients through an improved workflow," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle..

Subtle Medical's suite of clinically validated AI-powered software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, increase the efficiency of image capture by improving the quality of both accelerated and low dose imaging. Subtle's solutions are compatible with all scanner models and field strengths so institutions can see the benefit across their entire scanner fleet.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is a healthcare technology company with deep learning solutions that make medical imaging faster, safer, and smarter. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

